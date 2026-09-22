Eti Osa council inaugurates three roads with solar lights

KEY POINTS

• Eti Osa Local Government Area has inaugurated three newly constructed roads in Itedo, Gbara and Igbo Efon.

• The 1.5 km roads feature drainage systems and solar powered street lights.

• The council says the projects are intended to improve movement, support businesses and address infrastructure gaps in the communities.

MAIN STORY

The Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has commissioned three roads constructed with drainage systems and solar powered street lights as part of activities marking the first year in office of its chairman, Dr Alimot Adetoro.

Adetoro inaugurated the projects on Monday during the first day of a four day programme organised to commemorate her first year in office.

The roads are Ogunyemi Road in Itedo, Ibrahim Atere Road in Gbara and Engr. Murphy Adetoro Road in Igbo Efon, all within the Lekki area.

According to the chairman, the three roads cover a combined distance of 1.5 km and were built with standard materials to improve mobility and access within the communities.

She said the projects would also strengthen drainage infrastructure, support commercial activities and create better conditions for local businesses and residents.

Adetoro said improved infrastructure could contribute to higher property values and improve residents’ quality of life in Itedo, Gbara and Igbo Efon.

She linked the projects to the council’s HEYIGA agenda, which focuses on holistic development, empowerment, infrastructure, grassroots governance and accountability.

“Exactly a year ago when we assumed office, we promised that infrastructural development would be paramount in the agenda of our administration.

“Roads are not just pathways; they are lifelines of commerce, access to healthcare, education and community development.

“What we are witnessing today is a fulfilment of that promise. I want to assure you that this is just the beginning of more good things to happen.

“It is now my honour to officially commission these roads for public use, to the glory of God and for the benefit of the people of Eti-Osa,” she said.

The chairman said the council planned to extend its infrastructure programme to other areas, including schools and primary healthcare centres, while also implementing empowerment initiatives.

She expressed confidence that the council could develop into an economic hub and a model for grassroots development.

THE ISSUES

Road infrastructure affects more than transportation in densely populated communities. Better access can make it easier for residents to reach businesses, schools and healthcare facilities while improving movement within neighbourhoods. The inclusion of drainage systems is significant for the long term usefulness of the roads. Poorly maintained drainage can undermine road infrastructure and reduce its effectiveness, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. Solar powered street lights add a lighting component to the road projects while providing an alternative to conventional electricity supply for street illumination. The projects also place responsibility on the benefiting communities to protect and maintain the infrastructure. Continued maintenance will determine how long the roads, drainage systems and street lights remain functional.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The CDAs need to take ownership of these roads and other infrastructure because the more they maintain them, the longer they will last for the communities.” – Saheed Bankole

“If the drainage systems are left uncleaned, they will become blocked and will no longer serve the purpose for which they were constructed.” – Saheed Bankole

“The legislative arm would perform its oversight functions to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.” – Sadiq Olayinka

WHAT’S NEXT

Adetoro said the council would continue its infrastructure programme through road construction, schools and primary healthcare centres, alongside empowerment programmes. The council’s legislative arm also said it would monitor maintenance of the completed facilities.

BOTTOM LINE

The three road projects add new road, drainage and solar lighting infrastructure to communities in Eti Osa. Their long term impact will depend partly on continued maintenance by the council and benefiting communities.