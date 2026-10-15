Lagos announces independence bridge diversion

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 15, 2026

Key Points

· The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on the Independence Bridge in Lagos Island as the Federal Ministry of Works begins urgent asphalt repairs

· Repairs start on the night of Friday, October 16, 2026, and continue through Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18

· Both the inbound and outbound lanes of the bridge will be affected

· Each section will be partially closed at a time, with one lane left open for motorists

· LASTMA officers will be deployed to manage traffic around the affected sections

· Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternative routes and allow extra travel time

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on the Independence Bridge in Lagos Island as the Federal Ministry of Works begins urgent asphalt repairs on the bridge. The works are scheduled to start on Friday, October 16, 2026, at night and continue throughout Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18, 2026.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun, said the repairs would affect both the inbound and outbound lanes of the bridge, with traffic management measures in place to minimise inconvenience to motorists.

According to the government, the exercise will involve the partial closure of each section of the bridge at a time, while one lane remains open so motorists can still reach their destinations. “The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the public that traffic will be diverted on the Independence Bridge in Lagos Island as the Federal Ministry of Works commences urgent repairs of the bridge,” the statement said.

The Issues

The Independence Bridge is a key link on Lagos Island, so even partial closures can cause significant congestion. Scheduling the works for a weekend, starting at night, appears aimed at reducing the impact on weekday commuters, though weekend traffic and events on the Island could still lead to delays.

The repairs are described as urgent, which suggests the asphalt surface has deteriorated enough to need immediate attention. The work is being carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works on a bridge within Lagos, so coordination between federal and state authorities is central to how smoothly the diversion runs, Keeping one lane open on each section is meant to prevent a complete shutdown, but it will reduce capacity, making compliance with traffic instructions important.

What’s Being Said

The government urged motorists to plan their journeys ahead of the repairs and use alternative routes. “Motorists are urged to plan their movement and make use of alternative routes to connect their desired destinations for the duration of the repairs,” the statement said.

It also appealed for patience and cooperation. “Motorists are implored to remain patient, obey traffic laws, and cooperate fully with the interventions made available,” the statement added. Motorists in Lagos Island and surrounding areas were advised to allow extra time and follow traffic instructions throughout the repair period.

What’s Next

Work begins on Friday night and is expected to run until Sunday, October 18. LASTMA officers will be deployed to manage traffic around the affected sections and ease movement during the period, Attention will turn to whether the repairs are completed within the three-day window and whether traffic returns to normal by Monday morning. Any extension would likely be announced by the state government.

Bottom Line

Motorists using the Independence Bridge should expect delays from Friday night to Sunday as urgent asphalt repairs take place, and planning ahead, taking alternative routes and following LASTMA’s directions will be the best way to avoid being caught in the congestion.