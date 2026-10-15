Vitinha calls for Ronaldo’s return to Portugal squad

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 15, 2026

Key Points

· PSG midfielder Vitinha has publicly called for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the Portugal national team

· He described the recent international break as “chaotic” and said the dressing room wants a quick resolution to the dispute with coach Jorge Jesus

· Vitinha spoke to TNT Sports after scoring in PSG’s 4-2 Champions League win over Manchester City on Wednesday

· The tension follows Ronaldo’s abrupt departure from Portugal’s Nations League camp

· The 41-year-old captain was an unused substitute in a 2-1 win over Norway on September 27, despite warming up for about 30 minutes

Main Story

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vítor Machado Ferreira, known as Vitinha, has publicly called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Portugal national team. He described the recent international break as “chaotic” and expressed the dressing room’s desire for a swift resolution to the high-profile dispute between Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus.

Speaking to TNT Sports after scoring in PSG’s 4-2 Champions League victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night, the 26-year-old playmaker struck a diplomatic yet hopeful tone. “I hope Cristiano Ronaldo returns with the national team. All I can do is hope he comes back and that everything is okay,” he said. “We all want that; I hope it happens!”

His comments come amid lingering tension following Ronaldo’s abrupt departure from Portugal’s Nations League camp. The 41-year-old captain was left as an unused substitute in a 2-1 win over Norway on September 27, despite warming up for around 30 minutes under the understanding that he would enter the game.

The Issues

The dispute is a major test for Jorge Jesus, who only recently began his tenure as head coach. Ronaldo is Portugal’s all-time leading scorer and most capped player, so a public fallout with the captain puts the new coach under pressure from players, fans and the federation alike.

Vitinha’s remarks suggest the unrest is not limited to the two men involved. By saying the break was full of emotions and that everyone in the squad wants Ronaldo back, he signals that the dressing room is feeling the strain and would like the matter settled quietly, There is also a competitive angle. Portugal are in the middle of a Nations League campaign, and prolonged uncertainty over their captain’s availability could affect squad cohesion and preparation for upcoming fixtures.

What’s Being Said

Vitinha was careful and diplomatic, avoiding any criticism of either Ronaldo or Jesus. “It was a chaotic international break. Full of emotions. On my end, I just hope everything resolves for the best. That he returns and everything turns out fine. The truth is that’s what all of us want,” he said, He repeated his hope that the matter would be settled, saying he wants Ronaldo to come back and everything to be resolved. No statement from Ronaldo or Jesus was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether Ronaldo and Jesus resolve their differences and whether the captain is included in Portugal’s next squad. Any comment from either man, or from the Portuguese Football Federation, will be closely watched, Portugal’s remaining Nations League fixtures will show whether the dispute is settled before it affects results on the pitch.

Bottom Line

Vitinha’s public plea shows the Ronaldo and Jesus dispute has spread into the wider squad, and with the dressing room hoping for a quick fix, Portugal’s coach faces mounting pressure to repair the relationship with his captain.