2027- Police assure INEC of security

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 15, 2026

Key Points

· The Ogun State Police Command has assured INEC of adequate security for its personnel, facilities and electoral materials ahead of the 2027 general elections

· The assurance was given by Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni during a visit to INEC’s Ogun office in Abeokuta on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

· He met with Resident Electoral Commissioner Feyijimi Saseyi and toured the INEC premises

· Ojajuni said the INEC office would become the police’s “second office” until the end of the elections

· Security plans will focus on intelligence-led policing, early threat assessment, information sharing and coordinated deployment

· He urged political parties and supporters to shun violence and residents to report credible security concerns promptly

Main Story

The Ogun State Police Command has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission of adequate security for its personnel, facilities and electoral materials ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, and posted on its X handle on Thursday, the assurance was given by Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni during a strategic visit to INEC’s Ogun State office in Abeokuta on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

During the visit, Ojajuni met with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Feyijimi Saseyi, toured the INEC premises and discussed security arrangements as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral process. He described INEC as a critical institution in Nigeria’s democratic process and stressed the need for sustained cooperation between the police and the electoral body. “From now until the end of the 2027 General Elections, the INEC office will become our second office,” he said.

He explained that the command’s preparations would centre on intelligence-led policing, early threat assessment, effective information sharing and coordinated deployment of personnel to protect electoral officials, voters, election materials and facilities. He added that all operations would be conducted professionally, impartially and in accordance with the law.

The Issues

Election security remains one of the biggest concerns in every Nigerian electoral cycle, with threats to officials, materials and voters often shaping public confidence in the outcome. Early engagement between the police and INEC, more than a year before the polls, suggests the command wants to avoid last-minute coordination gaps.

The commitment to impartiality is also significant. Police conduct during elections has often drawn scrutiny, so the commissioner’s emphasis on professionalism and lawful operations is a promise that will be tested once campaigns intensify and tensions rise.

There is also the matter of misinformation. Ojajuni’s warning against spreading unverified information reflects how false claims can inflame tensions and undermine trust in the process, a concern INEC itself has had to address in recent weeks.

What’s Being Said

Ojajuni urged political parties, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders to respect the law, shun violence and intimidation, and avoid actions capable of undermining the electoral process. He encouraged residents to report credible security concerns promptly through the nearest police station or established command channels.

Saseyi welcomed the visit and reaffirmed INEC’s readiness to work with the police and other stakeholders. “On our part, we will also be open, transparent and committed to this assignment so that, at the end of it all, we will achieve free, fair, transparent and credible elections,” she said, The command also recalled that it had earlier organised a security workshop in Abeokuta involving security agencies and stakeholders, in which INEC took part, to strengthen preparations for the 2027 elections.

What’s Next

The police command says it will continue working with INEC, other security agencies and stakeholders to promote public safety and support a peaceful electoral process. Further joint planning meetings and workshops can be expected as the election calendar approaches, Attention will turn to how these early commitments translate into practical deployment plans, and whether similar assurances come from police commands in other states as the 2027 elections draw closer.

Bottom Line

The Ogun police have moved early to reassure INEC that its staff, facilities and materials will be protected, pairing the pledge with a call for peace and impartiality, though the real test will come when campaigns heat up and the elections draw near.