FRSC Confirms One Fatality in Abia Road Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia Sector Command, has confirmed the death of one person in a lone accident that occurred on the Umuahia-Bende Road.

In a statement issued on Monday in Umuahia, the Sector Commander, Mrs Ngozi Ezeoma, disclosed that the crash took place on Sunday at the Ahiaeke axis of the road, leaving eight others with varying degrees of injuries.

According to Ezeoma, the accident involved a vehicle belonging to the Abia Joint Taskforce, known as Operation Crush, which was transporting personnel of the taskforce.

“The fatal crash happened on Sunday night at Ahiaeke Junction along the Umuahia-Bende Road. The vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ditch due to brake failure.

“Before FRSC personnel arrived at the scene, the police had already evacuated the victims to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, for treatment.

“The eight injured officers are currently receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue,” she stated.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss, the Sector Commander extended her condolences to the bereaved family and the sister security agency that lost one of its personnel in the accident. She also wished a swift recovery to those injured.

Preliminary investigations indicate that brake failure was the cause of the crash. Ezeoma urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, emphasising the dangers of speeding and driving under the influence.

She further advised vehicle owners to conduct regular maintenance checks, particularly on brakes, before embarking on any journey to prevent avoidable accidents.