Lafarge Africa Champions Knowledge Sharing With Geoscience & Mining Engineers Training

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable cement producer and building solutions provider, has successfully concluded a capacity building training for Geoscientist & Mining Engineers at its Training Center in Ewekoro Ogun State.

The three-day program, held in collaboration with the Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, provided participants with in-depth knowledge, technical exposure, and hands-on learning.

The training brought together 25 participants from various sectors and featured expert-led sessions on mining best practices, safety protocols, raw materials management, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives. Participants were also taken on a tour of the Lafarge Ewekoro Quarry, gaining first-hand experience of mining operations and environmental conservation practices.

In his opening speech, Engr. Philip Anaobi, Plant Manager, welcomed participants and emphasized Lafarge Africa’s dedication to operational excellence and capacity development in Nigeria’s mining sector. He reiterated the company’s vision of equipping industry professionals with the necessary skills to drive sustainable growth.

One of the guest trainers, Prof. Jimoh Ajadi of the Department of Geology, Kwara State University, Malete Nigeria, who facilitated a session on Mining Global Best Practices, provided insights into internationally recognized standards in mining operations, including safety regulations, environmental sustainability, and technological advancements in the sector. He highlighted the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the evolving landscape of mining.

In his lecture on Lafarge’s Commitment to Sustainability, Gabriel Pollyn, Head of Sustainability and Sponosorships, highlighted the company’s focus on climate and energy, circular economy, nature conservation, and people-centric initiatives. He emphasized the importance of sustainable resource extraction and Lafarge’s pioneering efforts in developing eco-friendly cement solutions, waste recycling, and carbon footprint reduction.

Speaking on community engagement and stakeholder relations, the Community Relations Manager, Engr. Oluyomi Owolabi, detailed the company’s Community Relations Committee (CRC) model, which fosters inclusive partnerships with 14 host communities. He noted that Lafarge’s investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure has strengthened its long-term relationship with local stakeholders.

While appreciating Lafarge Africa Plc and the Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, one of the participants, Emmanuel Okechukwu, said the training is full of hands-on learning experience and was grateful for the opportunity to partake in the training. He noted that the insights gained would significantly contribute to improving operations and fostering sustainability in mining and geoscience practices. He charged all the delegates to ensure that the insights gained are used to drive operational excellence in their respective organizations.

Over the years, Lafarge Africa has championed knowledge-sharing, innovation, and sustainable practices within Nigeria’s mining and construction industry across all its locations pan Nigeria. The programme’s impact is expected to enhance industry standards and contribute to more responsible and efficient mining operations across the country.

Lafarge Africa Plc is renowned for the production of a wide range of cement solutions designed to meet all building and construction needs from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction projects.