 PalmPay Spreads Love On Valentine’s Day With Memorable Moments For Customers

PalmPay, a leading fintech platform in Africa, joined in the celebration to reward its customers with a 7-day campaign, giving back to its users in the most thoughtful ways. Through shopping giveaways and luxury experiences, PalmPay stood out by showing that it truly values and appreciates the people who trust its platform every day.

During the campaign, PalmPay engaged its users on the streets of Lagos through vox pops, adding a personal touch to the celebration. Some lucky shoppers were treated to a delightful shopping experience, making their Valentine’s season even more special.

One of the lucky winners at Buymore Supermarket, Rowland, couldn’t hide his excitement: “I’ve never won anything before, so when I was selected for the shopping giveaway, I was completely shocked”. Grateful for the thoughtful gesture, he praised PalmPay’s generosity and expressed his eagerness to introduce his friends to the brand.

Meanwhile, at an upscale boutique, Charles received a luxury shopping experience worth N105,000, walking away with premium clothing items. Overwhelmed with joy, he shared: “I never expected this! I’m so happy. Thank you, PalmPay.

The campaign’s grand finale was a heartfelt celebration of love as PalmPay treated an elderly couple to a luxurious Valentine’s Day celebration. The couple was pampered with a relaxing spa day, a glamorous makeover, and an intimate dinner at a fine restaurant to honor their inspiring love story.

For Mrs. Basiratu Azeez popularly known as ‘Mummy Bolu’, the experience was nothing short of a dream come true: “This is my first time going out like this, and I’m truly happy. Thank you, PalmPay, for choosing me. As a caterer, I’m always focused on serving others, but since I got this call, I’ve had the chance to enjoy new experiences. I am glad PalmPay is giving back to its loyal customers.”

Her husband Mr Azeez, beamed with joy: “I’m beyond excited as I’ve never seen an organization do something this special.”

This thoughtful gesture not only celebrated love but also showcased PalmPay’s deep emotional connection with its users.

PalmPay: Always Rewarding Its Users

With this Valentine’s campaign, PalmPay proved once again that its connection with users goes beyond transactions. Whether through giveaways or rewarding products on the PalmPay app, the brand remains committed to making a positive impact on the lives of its users.

