La Liga Awaits Mourinho’s Return

Jose Mourinho returning to La Liga would be a “great spectacle”, the league’s president has said.

Javier Tebas insists the former Real Madrid manager would be welcomed back to Spanish football, following his sacking by Manchester United last month.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants Mourinho to return to the club, despite appointing Santiago Solari as head coach until 2021.

“It would not be a bad thing for La Liga,” Tebas told Catalan radio station RAC1, when asked about a potential return to Spain for Mourinho.

“He is a fantastic coach who has many qualities and it would be a great spectacle, it would be fantastic to have him here, but who knows what club would it be.”

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has also been linked with a return to La Liga at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“Neymar returning to Spain? We want as many stars as possible of course and he is one of the global stars,” Tebas added.

“But the important thing for us is to have a strong brand, like England’s Premier League, and they have not had Ballon d’Or winners in many years.”