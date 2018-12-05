Kylie Jenner Decorates Home with Ceiling-high 24k Gold Christmas Tree

Tis the season to be jolly — and if you’re a KarJenner, to splash out on the most extravagant holiday decorations.

Kylie Jenner is making sure daughter Stormi Webster‘s first Christmas is a memorable one by decking her halls with a ceiling-grazing gold tree by celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham. The beauty mogul shared footage of the opulent display on Instagram on Monday.

While the 24K decorations caused many jaws to drop — sister Khloé Kardashian called it “so spectacular” and others dubbed it the stuff of “Christmas dreams” — some of Jenner’s social media followers were less than impressed and left messages shaming her for the lavish display of wealth.

“Might as well put a whole forest in your living room,” read one comment, while another said it would be “so much better” if Jenner had “decorated this herself.”

“Imagine how many families you could feed with the money used to buy the materialistic things for Christmas,” chided another commenter.

The remark prompted Jenner’s fans to defend her right to spend her money as she pleases, with one person writing that people shouldn’t “cast stones.”

Jenner isn’t the only famous figure getting flak for having unconventional holiday decorations. First lady Melania Trump was also mocked after showing off the red trees in the White House holiday display.