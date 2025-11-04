Keystone Bank Chairman Ada Chukwudozie Rewards Young Innovators In Science And Technology

The Chairman of Keystone Bank, Mrs. Ada Chukwudozie, has honoured a group of young Nigerian innovators for their exceptional contributions to science and technology at the recent Science and Technology Expo held in Abuja.

The award, which celebrated outstanding creativity among students and startups, reflects the bank’s growing commitment to youth empowerment and innovation-driven development.

Speaking at the event, Chukwudozie commended the winners for their ingenuity and perseverance, noting that their innovations demonstrate Nigeria’s potential to lead Africa’s technological transformation. “Innovation is the new currency of progress. Supporting young minds to think creatively is how we build the Nigeria of tomorrow,” she said.

She emphasized that Keystone Bank would continue to support youth-led initiatives that align with national goals of technological advancement and job creation.

The recognition comes amid increasing efforts by both public and private sectors to nurture local innovators. Recently, the Federal Government announced plans to launch a ₦50 million grant for STEMM students to boost innovation and entrepreneurship — a development BizWatch Nigeria earlier reported.

Industry observers say the alignment of corporate and government initiatives could play a pivotal role in positioning Nigeria as a hub for science and technology talent.

The FAPSCON 2025 conference concluded with recognition for several emerging inventors and innovators across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. Participants commended Keystone Bank for its sustained support of human capital development and technological advancement.