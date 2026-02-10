Keyamo Partners With Qatar’s Barzan Holdings To Eliminate Aviation Security Blind Spots

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has entered into high-level discussions with Barzan Holdings, the military investment arm of Qatar, to modernize Nigeria’s aviation security infrastructure. During a meeting in Abuja on February 9, 2026, the Minister met with a delegation led by Barzan’s Regional Manager for Africa, Thamer Al Emadi.

The primary goal of this collaboration is to deploy military-grade surveillance and defense technologies to secure Nigeria’s airspace and airport perimeters against evolving threats.

A core priority of the engagement is addressing what the Ministry describes as “blind spots” in the current aviation radar system. The partnership aims to modernize these systems to allow for tracking and detection beyond the current 5,000-foot limit, providing a more comprehensive view of the national airspace.

Additionally, the talks focused on the deployment of advanced counter-drone technologies and electronic jammers. these tools are intended to protect critical infrastructure, including major international airports and adjacent Air Force bases, from unauthorized unmanned aerial systems.

The collaboration also seeks to foster greater synergy between civil aviation authorities and the Nigerian Air Force. By integrating military-grade command and control surveillance systems on Nigerian soil, the government aims to ensure seamless detection of both aerial and ground threats.

Keyamo emphasized that leveraging Barzan Holdings’ global technical expertise will provide the Nigerian aviation sector with the sophisticated tools necessary to maintain a secure and efficient air transport environment.

Beyond technology deployment, the Minister acknowledged the longstanding commitment of Qatar Airways to the Nigerian market and called for increased investment in local capacity building.

The proposed partnership with Barzan Holdings is seen as a strategic step in the government’s broader reform agenda to attract foreign investment while upgrading critical safety infrastructure. This move aligns with Nigeria’s goal of maintaining its top-tier aviation safety rating and positioning itself as a secure hub for regional and international travel.