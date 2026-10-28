Kenya allocates $2m for Ebola preparedness as WHO begins vaccine trial in DRC

KEY POINTS

The Kenya Humanitarian Fund has allocated more than $2 million to strengthen Ebola preparedness, including border surveillance, emergency supplies and rapid response training.

Nine confirmed Ebola cases, including two deaths, had been reported as of October 20, according to the UN.

The World Health Organisation has launched a clinical trial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to evaluate Ebola vaccine candidates.

The trial will assess vaccine effectiveness against the Bundibugyo strain, for which the protection offered by the existing Ervebo vaccine remains unknown.

Researchers expect results to take several months, while additional vaccine candidates may join the trial.

MAIN STORY

The Kenya Humanitarian Fund has allocated more than $2 million to strengthen Ebola preparedness and response efforts, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a clinical trial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to evaluate vaccines against the disease.

The Kenya fund, managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), will support government-led interventions, including stronger border surveillance and training for rapid response teams.

Daniela De Almeida, associate spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, announced the funding at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

She said the funding would also support preparedness along high-risk refugee and travel routes connected to the Kakuma refugee complex in northwestern Kenya. Other planned interventions include emergency health supplies, infection prevention kits and public information campaigns to help people recognise Ebola symptoms and understand how to prevent infection.

According to De Almeida, nine confirmed Ebola cases, including two deaths, had been reported as of October 20. Contact tracing had identified another 134 people who might have been exposed, and they had been placed under quarantine. She said there was no evidence of community transmission at the time of the briefing.

Separately, WHO has launched the TUMAINI clinical trial in eastern DRC to assess vaccine candidates against Ebola. Dr Meg Doherty, director of WHO’s Department of Science for Health, announced the trial to journalists in Geneva while speaking from Bunia.

The trial uses a method known as ring vaccination. Under this approach, people who have been in contact with confirmed Ebola patients are vaccinated so researchers can assess how effectively a vaccine prevents infection.

The first vaccine being evaluated is Ervebo, which has demonstrated effectiveness against Ebola caused by the Zaire virus. However, its protective effect against the Bundibugyo strain remains unknown.

Doherty said four people were vaccinated during the trial’s launch. She added that two vaccination rings were already in place, with additional groups being prepared for enrolment.

The trial is led by Congolese authorities and forms part of the ongoing outbreak response. It is managed by the National Public Health and Biomedical Research Institute, known by its French acronym, IRNRB.

Last week, WHO convened technical advisory groups to assess evidence on two vaccines developed specifically against the Bundibugyo virus: ChAdOx1, developed by the University of Oxford with the Serum Institute of India, and mRNA-1469, developed by Moderna. Doherty said recommendations from the advisory groups would be published soon.

She said the trial builds on experience from the West African Ebola outbreak about a decade ago, when WHO and its partners used ring vaccination in Guinea to help establish the effectiveness of Ervebo.

Researchers expect the new trial to take several months to produce results. Other vaccine candidates could be added to the platform if initial studies show promising results.

THE ISSUES

The two initiatives address different parts of Ebola control. Kenya’s funding is intended to strengthen preparedness, including surveillance, emergency supplies and the ability of health teams to respond quickly. The DRC trial is focused on generating evidence about vaccines, particularly their effectiveness against the Bundibugyo strain.

The distinction matters because a vaccine’s effectiveness against one Ebola strain does not automatically establish protection against another. While Ervebo has proved effective against the Zaire virus, its protective effect against Bundibugyo remains uncertain, making further research important.

Contact tracing and quarantine also help authorities monitor people who may have been exposed and respond if they develop symptoms. The UN’s report of no evidence of community transmission was a snapshot of the situation as of the briefing, not a guarantee that further spread could not occur.

For countries such as Nigeria, the developments underline the importance of preparedness, reliable public information, surveillance and the capacity to identify and respond to suspected cases. The supplied report, however, does not establish that the Kenyan funding or the DRC trial directly covers Nigeria.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As of Oct. 20, nine confirmed Ebola cases, including two fatalities, have been reported,” – Daniela De Almeida, associate spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

“Tumaini actually means ‘hope’ in Swahili, and is giving us some hope,” – Dr Meg Doherty, director of WHO’s Department of Science for Health.

“Community members are already walking into the site asking to be enrolled, highlighting the intense need for an efficacious vaccine,” – Dr Meg Doherty.

“But already, having this trial in place is an important step toward gathering scientific data that will help policymakers reach decisions on vaccine use,” – Dr Meg Doherty.

WHAT’S NEXT

In Kenya, the allocated funds will support preparedness measures, including border surveillance, response team training, infection prevention supplies and public awareness campaigns.

In the DRC, researchers will continue enrolling eligible participants through the ring vaccination approach and assess the performance of vaccine candidates. WHO’s technical advisory groups are also expected to publish recommendations on the two vaccines developed specifically against the Bundibugyo virus.

The trial’s results are expected to take several months. Those findings could help policymakers decide how vaccines should be used during the current outbreak and in future emergencies.

BOTTOM LINE

Kenya is investing in the systems needed to prepare for and respond to Ebola, while WHO is working to establish which vaccines can protect against the Bundibugyo strain. Strong surveillance and rapid response can help contain outbreaks, while reliable clinical evidence is needed to guide vaccine decisions.

Source: NAN