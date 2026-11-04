Keisha Bottoms makes history as first Black woman elected US governor

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has won Georgia’s gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in the United States.

She defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson, ending nearly three decades without a Democratic governor in Georgia.

Her victory marks the first Democratic gubernatorial win in the state since 1998.

Bottoms campaigned on economic issues and opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Georgia also re-elected Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, its first Jewish senator.

MAIN STORY

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has made history by becoming the first Black woman elected governor in the United States after defeating Republican businessman Rick Jackson in Georgia’s gubernatorial election.

Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, secured the victory on Tuesday, returning the governorship of the politically competitive state to the Democratic Party for the first time since 1998.

Her win came despite a substantial financial gap between the two campaigns and marked a significant milestone in the country’s political representation.

During the campaign, Bottoms focused on economic challenges facing residents and her opposition to the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration, rather than making her historic candidacy the central message of her campaign.

Addressing supporters at her victory celebration in Atlanta, she described her election as a victory for people across Georgia, including teachers, farmers and business owners.

“No matter who you voted for tonight, I will be a governor for all of Georgia,” she said.

She also said the result reflected voters’ desire for leadership that would prioritise the state’s interests and challenge policies coming from Washington.

Bottoms’ victory also highlights the growing electoral influence of the Atlanta metropolitan area, whose expanding population has increasingly shaped political outcomes in Georgia.

She will succeed Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who was barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term.

The election was the third consecutive Georgia gubernatorial contest in which a Black woman led a major party’s ticket. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate in 2018 and 2022, lost both elections to Kemp.

Abrams, who remains active in voting rights advocacy and Democratic fundraising, did not seek the party’s nomination in the latest contest.

Jackson conceded defeat, telling his supporters that he respected the voters’ decision.

“Tonight, the voters spoke … and I respect their decision,” he said.

Georgia also re-elected Democrat Jon Ossoff, who will continue serving in the Senate alongside Raphael Warnock, the state’s first Black senator.

Bottoms was among eight Black candidates nominated by major political parties for gubernatorial elections across the United States on Tuesday.

Before her victory, only three Black people, all Democratic men, had been elected governors in the country’s history.

The 2026 elections also featured two Black women seeking governorships, with Bottoms contesting in Georgia and Republican Lisa Demuth running in Minnesota.

THE ISSUES

Bottoms’ victory represents a milestone in the representation of Black women in American political leadership. Her election breaks a longstanding barrier in a country where only three Black people had previously served as elected governors.

The result also changes Georgia’s political leadership after years of Republican control of the governorship. The state has remained an important electoral battleground, with its growing metropolitan population influencing political contests.

Her campaign’s emphasis on economic concerns and opposition to the Trump administration also placed national political issues alongside state-level priorities.

However, her victory speech’s promise to govern for all Georgians sets an expectation that her administration will address the interests of residents beyond party divisions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“No matter who you voted for tonight, I will be a governor for all of Georgia,” Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

“Tonight, the voters spoke … and I respect their decision,” Republican candidate Rick Jackson said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Bottoms is expected to succeed Brian Kemp as Georgia governor, taking over the state’s executive leadership following the election.

Her administration will face the task of translating her campaign commitments on economic issues and state interests into government policies.

BOTTOM LINE

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ election marks a historic moment for Black women’s representation in American politics while ending the Democratic Party’s long absence from Georgia’s governorship. Her next challenge will be turning the promises made during the campaign into policies that address the needs of residents across the state.