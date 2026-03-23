Katsina among Nigeria’s most business-friendly states, Gov. Radda tells EU Diplomats

Key Points

. Gov. Dikko Radda says Katsina is one of Nigeria’s most business-friendly states

. EU diplomats visited during Eid el-Fitr celebrations

. Government promises inclusive leadership and economic growth

. Diplomats experienced Katsina’s culture and historic sites

. Officials praise efforts to preserve heritage and attract investors

Main Story

Governor Dikko Radda has reassured international partners that Katsina State is one of the most business-friendly states in Nigeria, highlighting his administration’s commitment to economic growth and development.

The governor made this statement on Sunday while hosting European Union ambassadors and diplomats in Katsina. The visit formed part of activities marking the 1447AH/2026 Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Speaking during the engagement, Radda emphasized that his government is focused on building an inclusive system that supports both local and foreign investors.

“Our administration is inclusive and committed to providing an enabling environment for sustainable development and economic growth,” he said. He further noted that Katsina offers strong opportunities in investment, partnerships, and technical collaboration, making it an attractive destination for international stakeholders.

Radda explained that his administration is taking a gradual, community-driven approach to governance. According to him, this method helps ensure that people widely accept development projects and remain sustainable over time.

The Issues

Attracting foreign investment remains a key priority for many Nigerian states as they seek to boost economic growth, create jobs, and improve infrastructure. However, challenges such as limited infrastructure, policy consistency, and investor confidence continue to affect investment inflow. To address this, states like Katsina are actively promoting their strengths and engaging directly with global partners.

What’s Being Said

During their visit, the EU diplomats were given a rich cultural experience. They attended the colourful durbar festivals, including Hawan Sarki and Hawan Magajiya, held in Katsina and Daura Emirates.

The events featured royal horsemen in grand procession, showcasing tradition and paying homage to the Emirs. The diplomats also toured notable historical sites such as the ancient Kusugu Well in Daura, believed to be over 2,000 years old, and the Dumurkul Model Smart School.

Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed Fouad commended the state government for preserving its cultural heritage. He described the cultural night held earlier as a remarkable display of Katsina’s traditions and history.

What’s Next

Katsina State is expected to build on this engagement by strengthening ties with international partners and attracting more investments into key sectors.

The government may also continue promoting its cultural heritage as a way to boost tourism and global interest in the state.

Bottom Line

Katsina is positioning itself as both a culturally rich state and a growing investment destination. With continued engagement and development efforts, it aims to attract global partners and drive long-term economic growth.