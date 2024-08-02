Kano State Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Protest Goes Violent

Abba Yusuf, the governor of Kano State, imposed a 24-hour curfew after a violent demonstration against the state’s economic suffering.This was said in a statement released on Thursday by Sunusi Tofa, the governor’s spokesperson.

The announcement claims that the decision was made following a meeting of the Emergency State Security Council, which was devoted to discussing the growing unrest and violence that have resulted from peaceful protests.

Tofa claimed that during the emergency meeting, everyone agreed to impose a curfew in order to protect lives and protect both public and private property.

“The imposition of this curfew is a necessary measure to restore order and ensure the safety of our communities.

“It is paramount that we protect our citizens from further harm and preserve the sanctity of our state’s institutions and businesses,” he said.

The governor called on all citizens to remain vigilant and united during this challenging time.

“Let us not allow the actions of a few selfish individuals to divide us.

“Together, we can navigate these challenges and fortify our resolve to build a stronger, more resilient Kano State,” he said.

The statement noted that all security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure full compliance with the curfew, and citizens are urged to heed this directive for their safety and the well-being of all. reports that hoodlums earlier looted the newly built Nigeria Communication Commission Industrial Park in Kano State.

Hoodlums loot the NCC Industrial in Kano State. Photos and videos circulating online show the hoodlums setting the building on fire and making off with valuable equipment like computers, furniture, and electronics.