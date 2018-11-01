Kano Assembly Summons Gov. Ganduje Over Alleged Bribery

The Kano State House of Assembly investigative committee set up to probe the series of video clips showing the state’s Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, receiving bribes in wads of dollars, has summoned the governor to appear before it on Friday.

The committee also asked the Governor to come with his lawyers if he so wishes.

The committee also said that copies of the video clips showing the Governor receiving bribes in dollars were also sent to him for ‘perusal.’

Recall that a third video clip had emerged yesterday, showing the Governor who was wearing a black Kaftan, collecting bribe in wads of dollars from a contractor.

Two of similar videos had, before now, been released by the Editor-In-Chief of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, wherein the Governor was shown collecting bribes in dollars and stuffing the wads of money in his white “Agbada” also known as “babariga” cloth.

The governor had denied the videos, saying they were photo shopped.

Mr. Jafar had, last week, honoured the invitation of the Kano State House of Assembly investigating the bribery scandal, where he tendered many other video clips showing the Governor collecting bribes from contractors.

However, after the third video, the Kano state Assembly investigation committee has summoned the Governor to appear before it and explain his culpability or otherwise in the video.

Secretary of the seven-man ad-hoc Committee, Mujtafah Adamu, made this known to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

He said a letter inviting the governor to appear before it was issued him on Oct. 31.

According to him, “The letter which was signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi and issued to the governor, is requesting his appearance and to hear the matter from his own perspective.’’

According to the letter, “You may wish to appear together with your lawyers for the hearing, and enclosed is the copy of the video clips for your perusal.”