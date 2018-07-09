NLC Pickets MTN Offices in Enugu, Kano over Poor Working Conditions

Officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) are currently picketing offices of MTN in Kano and Enugu states.

Protesters said they were marching to show their displeasure over the casualisation and poor welfare of its members by the telecom giant.

In Enugu, the union members arrived the Zik Avenue office of the telecommunications mobile service provider as early as 7.30 am on Monday with labour banners and flags. The picketing will continue until

Wednesday, they said.

Led by the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Virginus Nwobodo, the workers carried various placards and chanted solidarity songs a and accused MTN of violating Nigerian labour laws.

Some of the placards read: “South Africans are not better than Nigerians. MTN mind yourself”,

Nwobodo said the company was not interested in workers welfare and has continued to enslave and pay peanuts to

workers despite the huge money they are making.

He said the management of the company has refused the workers to join labour movements, adding that Nigerians working at the place are being exploited daily.

He said that efforts made at the national headquarters of the labour union to call the management to order did not yield results, hence the picketing which he described as “warning for now, until the expiration of the three days”