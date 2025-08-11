Johnson Adenola Assumes Duty As Assistant Inspector-General Of Police For Zone 16

Johnson Adenola has officially taken over as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) for Zone 16, which covers Rivers and Bayelsa states. The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Monday by SP Gunn Emonena, spokesperson for the zone.

Adenola succeeds AIG Tolani Alausa, who recently retired. The Zone 16 Police Command is headquartered in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A native of Ipari-nla in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Adenola was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in May 1992, as part of Cadet ASP Course 17.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Ogun State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Ilorin.

After graduating from the Police Academy, Adenola began his career with a mandatory one-year attachment at Owerri Urban Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State. In March 1995, he was appointed spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, serving until January 1997. He later transferred to Lagos State Police Command, where he held several key roles.

Prior to his new role, Adenola served as Commissioner of Police in Oyo State.

The Zone 16 Police Command appealed for the cooperation and support of residents in Rivers and Bayelsa states to enable Adenola to deliver effective policing aligned with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police.