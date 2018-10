Jimi Agbaje has emerged as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) governorship primary for Lagos State.

He was declared the winner on Friday, after he polled 1,100 votes to defeat his rival Adedeji Doherty who polled 742 votes.

Agbaje will now jostle for the Lagos State governorship seat with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He (Agbaje) also contested in 2015 but lost to incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode.