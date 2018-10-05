Saraki Leads PDP Protest to INEC Headquarters over Osun Governorship Election

Senate President Bukola Saraki and some other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party were at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission Abuja, to demand that INEC declare Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election in Osun state.

The protesters, who arrived in a vehicle, marked ‘justice’, included the party chairman, Uche Secondus, speaker of the house Yakubu Dogara, governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal and former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido.

The protest coincided with the formal presentation by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the winner, Gboyega Oyetola to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyetola, a member of the All Progressives Congress was able to wipe out the 353 vote lead by Adeleke, in the first election on 22 September, by the crutches offered by Senator iyiola Omisore of the SDP.

Oyetola was given the certificate of election by INEC on Thursday, with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Agbaje, vowing to resign if the Supreme Court eventually upturned Oyetola’s victory.