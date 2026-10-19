Jigawa gov pledges higher allowance for corps members

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 19, 2026

Key Points

· Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has pledged to review upward the allowances of NYSC members posted to the state

· He made the pledge on Monday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Fanisau, Dutse, during the passing-out ceremony for 2026 Batch C Stream corps members

· He announced an immediate N10,000 transport allowance for each corps member to ease movement to their places of primary assignment

· The governor said the government will consider building a bigger hall at the camp for large gatherings

· He also promised to procure a larger generator to ensure steady power supply at the Fanisau camp

· NYSC State Coordinator Muhammad Baba thanked the governor and appealed for sustained support

Main Story

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has pledged to review the allowances of National Youth Service Corps members posted to the state. He made the pledge on Monday when he visited the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Fanisau, Dutse, during the passing-out ceremony for the 2026 Batch C Stream corps members.

Namadi said the proposed increase was meant to appreciate the contributions of corps members to the development of the state and to cushion the effects of the current economic challenges. “We will review up and increase NYSC corpers allowance posted to the state to encourage them to give their best,” he said.

The governor congratulated the corps members on completing the mandatory six-week orientation course and urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme. He also announced an immediate N10,000 transport allowance for each corps member. “We have provided N10,000 transportation allowance to each of you to ease your movement to your places of primary assignment,” he said.

The Issues

The pledge comes at a time when many corps members say the national monthly allowance no longer stretches far, given the rising cost of living. State governments have increasingly stepped in with top-ups to attract and retain corps members, and Namadi’s promise places Jigawa in that group. No figure or start date was given for the proposed increase, so the size and timing of any review remain unclear.

Camp infrastructure is another concern. The governor’s promises of a bigger hall and a larger generator point to space and power challenges at the Fanisau camp, which affect the welfare of both corps members and camp officials. Both were framed as things the government would consider or procure, rather than confirmed projects with timelines.

There is also the question of follow-through. Pledges made at passing-out ceremonies are easy to announce, and the coordinator’s appeal for the state to sustain its support suggests that consistency of assistance matters as much as the announcement itself.

What’s Being Said

Namadi tied his promises to the welfare of corps members and the condition of the camp. “We will look at the possibility of construction of a bigger hall at this camp for your large gatherings,” he said. He added: “We will procure a larger generator at the NYSC camp in Fanisau to ensure steady power supply.” According to him, the intervention would improve the welfare and living conditions of corps members and camp officials.

NYSC Jigawa State Coordinator Muhammad Baba commended the governor for his continued support to the scheme. He said the Batch C corps members had been adequately trained and found worthy in character and learning to proceed to their primary assignments. “These corps members have completed the mandatory orientation course and are ready to contribute to the development of Jigawa State,” he said.

Baba thanked the governor for the transport allowance and other interventions, appealed for the state to sustain its support so the scheme can achieve its objectives, and urged corps members to respect the cultures of their host communities and contribute meaningfully to their development.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to when the allowance review takes place and by how much the amount will be raised. Corps members will also be watching to see whether the promised hall and generator move from pledge to delivery, The 2026 Batch C corps members now proceed to their places of primary assignment across Jigawa State, where they are expected to contribute to local development.

Bottom Line

Governor Namadi has promised corps members higher allowances, a bigger hall and a larger generator, and paid out an immediate N10,000 transport allowance, but the real test will be whether the allowance increase is announced with a figure and a date.