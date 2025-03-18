Jandor Returns To APC

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has officially returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after previously running for governor of Lagos State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this announcement during a press conference at his office in Ikeja, Lagos, weeks after resigning from the PDP. Jandor explained that his decision was driven by internal conflicts within the PDP and the party’s failure to enforce discipline, especially regarding anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

“Our experience in the PDP was like working with people who constantly sabotage their own party,” he said. “But we have decided to focus on our future rather than dwell on the past.”

After consulting with his supporters, political associates, and elder statesmen, Jandor stated that he needed to align with a party that prioritizes winning elections and governance.

“We have chosen to return to the APC because it is a party that values victory and progress,” he said.

Before making his decision, Jandor explored other political options, speaking with leaders from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Young Progressive Party (YPP). However, he ultimately decided that APC was the best fit for him.

Addressing concerns about why he left APC in the first place, he likened his journey to a Yoruba proverb: “If a woman has never had two husbands, she may not know which one is better.” He emphasized that while the APC has its flaws, its leadership is committed to winning and ensuring party members benefit, unlike the PDP, where internal sabotage was common.

“Our return to APC is not a casual decision but a strategic move to support the progress of Lagos State,” he added.

Jandor acknowledged the role of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, in persuading him to return. He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for recognizing his contributions to democracy and stated that Seyi Tinubu personally reached out to urge him to return to APC.

He reassured his supporters that this decision was made in Lagos’ best interest and called on them to join him in this new political journey.

“We remain committed to service, integrity, and progress. Together, we will build a better Lagos for everyone,” he concluded.