JAMB Set to Release 2019 UTME Results

After weeks of suspense, the results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released tomorrow.

Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the board will meet and consider the details available to be announced to the general public.

“We are releasing our results tomorrow, we are having a meeting today to consider what to put out,” he said.

The 2019 UTME was held from April 11 to April 18 with over 1.8 million registered candidates.

The board said the results were delayed to ensure that NO candidate involved in any form of examination malpractice is allowed to go unpunished.

Meanwhile, the Registrar has paraded a staff of the board, who allegedly collected N25, 000 from a 2018 admission seeker.

He said the suspect was reported to the JAMB management after he couldn’t meet the demand.

The registrar reiterated the board’s determination to deal decisively with anyone, including its staff, found involved in any form of infraction.

” We are not hiding anything; we are ready to deal with anybody caught and they must face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Source: NAN