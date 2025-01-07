JAMB Remits Over N6bn to FG, Reflects Commitment to Transparency In 2024

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a remittance of over N6 billion to the coffers of the Nigerian government for the year 2024.

This disclosure was made in the board’s weekly bulletin released on Monday by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin. According to the report, JAMB generated a total revenue of N22.99 billion in 2024, out of which N6.03 billion was directly remitted to the federal treasury as part of its operating surplus.

Notably, JAMB highlighted that the reduction of N1,500 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration fees for candidates significantly bolstered the effective remittance. When the reduced fees are multiplied by the number of beneficiaries, the total effective contribution by the board rises to N9.01 billion.

The bulletin also highlighted JAMB’s consistent financial accountability under the leadership of its Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede. Over the past seven years, JAMB has contributed more than N50 billion to the national treasury, setting a benchmark for fiscal transparency among government agencies.

According to the board; “As we reflect on 2024, it is essential to uphold our commitment to transparency by sharing our financial performance for the year. In 2024, the board generated a total income of N22,996,653,265.25. Of this amount, N6,034,605,510.69 was remitted to the government.

When combined with the N1,500 reduction per form for candidates multiplied by the number of candidates that benefited in 2024, the total remittance by JAMB would amount to N9,013,068,510.69.”

JAMB attributed the success of its operations and financial prudence to the smooth conduct of the 2024 UTME and its unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s educational sector.