Ikeja Electric Raises Alarm Over Infrastructure Vandalism, Secures Arrest Of Two Suspects

Ikeja Electric Plc, one of Nigeria’s major electricity distribution companies, expresses deep concern over the increasing incidents of infrastructure vandalism, which disrupt power supply and undermine its operations. The company also confirms the arrest of two suspects linked to a recent case of sabotage, emphasizing the growing threat to its service delivery.

In a statement released by Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric reveals that acts of vandalism, particularly in areas like Epe, have caused severe disruptions in power supply. Okotie stresses that these illegal activities not only affect customers but also deplete resources needed for repairs and maintenance.

“The rising cases of vandalism have significantly impacted our ability to deliver consistent and reliable electricity to our customers,” Okotie says, reaffirming the company’s commitment to efficient service.

The company reports an incident on September 14, 2024, in Jubilee Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos, where aerial bundle cables integral to Ikeja Electric’s advanced Intelligence Data Box (IDB) technology were damaged. Unauthorized service wires were illegally connected to divert electricity into a residence.

After an investigation, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) apprehended two suspects, Akintola Monsurat Olayinka and Obigbo Moses. The suspects are charged with conspiracy and unlawful tampering with electricity infrastructure at the Federal High Court in Lagos. Their trial is scheduled to continue on January 28, 2025.

Okotie urges the public, community leaders, and security agencies to collaborate in combating vandalism and energy theft. He highlights the financial and operational strain caused by these activities, which hinder progress in service delivery.

“We call on all stakeholders to join us in protecting our infrastructure. These criminal acts not only disrupt the power supply but also drain the resources required for replacements and repairs,” he states.

Ikeja Electric has introduced secure communication channels to allow the public to report acts of vandalism and energy theft anonymously. Customers are encouraged to use these platforms to safeguard their communities and the company’s infrastructure.

In 2025, Ikeja Electric plans to strengthen partnerships with security agencies and local communities to tackle the issue of vandalism. The company also aims to expand its public engagement efforts and deploy advanced technology to protect its assets and ensure a reliable power supply for its customers.

As part of efforts to improve electricity distribution, the Electricity Act 2023 decentralizes Nigeria’s power sector, granting states control over power generation, transmission, and distribution. Lagos State has established the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to oversee electricity supply within its jurisdiction. Ikeja Electric is aligning its operations to comply with this framework and enhance service delivery across the state.

With these measures in place, Ikeja Electric is optimistic about reducing vandalism and ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the year ahead.