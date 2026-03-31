EIB signals €200 million support for Nigeria’s renewable energy scale-up

Key Points

· The European Investment Bank (EIB) has expressed a strong interest in providing up to €200 million towards the Mission 300 energy access initiative in Nigeria.

has expressed a strong interest in providing up to towards the energy access initiative in Nigeria. · Discussions centered on collaboration under the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme.

programme. · The EIB indicated a willingness to provide up to 50% co-financing , backed by the European Union, to unlock capital for local renewable projects.

, backed by the European Union, to unlock capital for local renewable projects. · The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was identified as a central actor in coordinating the transition and bridging public-private sector involvement.

Main Story

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has reportedly indicated a potential €200 million commitment to bolster Nigeria’s renewable energy sector following high-level discussions with Nigerian energy officials.

Dr. Abba Aliyu,

Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), disclosed via his official X handle on Tuesday that the conversation focused on exploring new pathways for financing renewable energy at scale.

He noted that the discussions specifically targeted potential collaboration under the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme.

According to Aliyu, the EIB expressed a strong interest in supporting deployment efforts and deepening the financing structures surrounding the initiative.

The proposed financing model includes a willingness from the bank to provide up to 50% co-financing backed by the European Union.

Aliyu stated that this presents a significant opportunity to further unlock essential capital for renewable energy projects across Nigeria, aligning with the broader Mission 300 goals to expand energy access.

The Issue

The primary hurdle for large-scale renewable energy in Nigeria remains the “Financing Gap” for decentralized infrastructure. While programs like DARES provide a technical framework, the capital required to reach remote and underserved communities often exceeds available domestic funding. By securing EIB interest and EU-supported co-financing, the REA aims to de-risk these projects for private investors. However, the successful conversion of this interest into actual deployment will depend on the agency’s ability to coordinate a complex web of public and private sector actors while maintaining the technical discipline required for such large-scale international investments.

What’s Being Said

· Dr. Abba Aliyu described the engagement as a “productive conversation” aimed at accelerating energy access and strengthening the renewable energy ecosystem.

described the engagement as a “productive conversation” aimed at accelerating energy access and strengthening the renewable energy ecosystem. · He noted that the EIB indicated “strong interest in supporting deployment efforts and deepening financing structures around the program.”

· Aliyu highlighted a “shared recognition” that institutions like the REA play a central role in driving the energy transition through delivery and coordination.

play a central role in driving the energy transition through delivery and coordination. · The Managing Director expressed that he looks forward to “building on this engagement and expanding the collaboration” to further the nation’s sustainable finance goals.

What’s Next

· The REA and EIB are expected to move into more detailed negotiations to finalise the terms and conditions of the €200 million interest.

interest. · Further announcements regarding specific project pipelines under the DARES programme are anticipated as the financing talks progress.

programme are anticipated as the financing talks progress. · Stakeholders will be watching for the official formalization of the European Union’s co-financing commitment.

· The REA is slated to continue its coordination role, matching the potential international capital with viable private sector renewable energy developers across Nigeria’s rural corridors.

Bottom Line

The EIB’s €200 million signal serves as a major vote of confidence in Nigeria’s decentralized energy strategy. If finalised, this co-financing model could provide the necessary fiscal muscle to move the DARES programme from its current planning phase into a nationwide rollout, significantly closing the energy access gap for millions.

