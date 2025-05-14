JAMB, Education Stakeholders Set To Reassess 2025 UTME Scores Amid Mass Failure Reports

In response to growing discontent surrounding the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is convening a high-level review session on Thursday, bringing together leading figures from Nigeria’s education sector.

The board, which has acknowledged a surge in complaints from candidates and parents over the results published last Friday, described the situation as “unusual” and has initiated a broad consultative process involving vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, principals, examiners, and IT specialists.

The scheduled meeting will focus on reviewing the conduct, scoring, and integrity of the 2025 UTME, following widespread concerns that candidates encountered technical errors and discrepancies during the examination.

JAMB, through its official correspondence, confirmed the participation of key representatives from notable bodies such as the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, and the Educational Assessment and Research Network. Senior officials from Nigeria’s universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education are also expected to be in attendance.

“To strengthen public trust in our processes, the Board’s management has approved the inclusion of your institution in the independent review panel. This panel is tasked with examining the examination process, identifying any lapses, and recommending safeguards against future occurrences,” the JAMB notice read.

JAMB clarified that the review panel’s operations would be funded independently and will not place any financial burden on the Board.

The UTME remains Nigeria’s gateway for entry into tertiary education, testing candidates in four subjects—English language (compulsory) and three others aligned with the candidate’s proposed course of study.

Despite the large candidate turnout, preliminary statistics show a concerning trend. Out of the 1,955,069 processed results, only 4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 marks or above out of a total 400. A further 7,658 candidates (0.39%) scored between 300 and 319, bringing the number of high performers to just 0.63% overall.

The mid-tier band of scores also reflected a sharp drop in performance: 73,441 candidates (3.76%) scored between 250 and 299, while 334,560 candidates (17.11%) fell within the 200 to 249 range.

Significantly, over 75% of test-takers — roughly 1.5 million candidates — scored below 200. A total of 983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160 and 199, 488,197 candidates (24.97%) scored between 140 and 159, and 57,419 (2.94%) scored between 120 and 139. Additionally, 3,820 candidates (0.20%) scored between 100 and 119, while 2,031 (0.10%) failed to reach the 100-mark threshold.

The unprecedented performance decline has triggered anger and confusion, prompting some aggrieved candidates to consider legal action against JAMB.

Speaking on Monday, JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, announced that the agency was fast-tracking its standard post-examination audit—a comprehensive review of the registration, testing, and result compilation process—due to the unusual volume of complaints.

“We are treating these complaints with the utmost seriousness, especially since they seem concentrated in a few specific states,” Benjamin said.

The spokesperson reiterated that the annual review evaluates three primary phases: candidate registration, examination delivery, and result processing. He added that JAMB has mechanisms to reschedule examinations for candidates affected by verified technical problems.

JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, defended the credibility of the results, stating they were consistent with a historical trend spanning over a decade.

“This year’s performance metrics are in line with what we have seen in the past 12 years,” Oloyede explained, emphasizing that the statistics are neither outliers nor cause for alarm.

Data from previous years support this stance. In 2024, 76% of UTME participants scored below 200. Similarly, in 2022, 78% of the 1.7 million candidates failed to surpass the 200-mark. In 2021, only 803 of the 1.3 million test-takers (a mere 0.06%) scored above 300.

However, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, offered a different perspective, interpreting the mass failure as a sign of effective anti-examination malpractice measures introduced by the government.

Dr. Alausa remarked that the results reflect the Federal Government’s firm resolve to uphold integrity within the tertiary admissions system.

JAMB also reassured that students affected by technical errors will be given another opportunity to retake the test, consistent with its policy on exam integrity and fairness.

Despite these assurances, calls for transparency continue to grow. Several candidates and their guardians have questioned the scoring process and demanded that JAMB release its grading criteria.

Some candidates have outrightly rejected their results, maintaining that their scores do not match their performance expectations. More than 8,000 students have formally lodged complaints about technical difficulties experienced during the test.

One such candidate, with the username @Pennyfabz on X, shared her frustration online after receiving a score of 156, a sharp drop from the 285 she reportedly scored in the previous UTME.

“Dear @JAMBHQ, Something is wrong with my result. I’m very confident that this is not what I’m meant to get. Please look into this matter. I’m seriously comforting myself that everything is okay. Please listen to our plea. I can’t go from 285 to 156,” she posted.

A parent added to the chorus of discontent, stating, “We demand a remark from JAMB. These are exceptional students scoring below 200. Many complained of incomplete questions and other technical issues. JAMB has said nothing. This cannot be swept under the rug.”

While the majority of the attention has been focused on complaints, there was one bright spot in the midst of the storm. A 15-year-old student, Afolabi Ayodeji, from Icons Comprehensive College in Akure, Ondo State, made history by achieving a score of 370—one of the highest UTME scores recorded in over a decade.

According to JAMB’s breakdown, Ayodeji scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 94 in Chemistry, and 80 in Use of English, showcasing his academic excellence across both science and language subjects.

“I didn’t set out to break any record; I just wanted to give my best. I thank God, my parents, and my teachers for believing in me,” Ayodeji said.

JAMB confirmed that no candidate has surpassed the 370 mark since the introduction of the computer-based testing format in 2013, making Ayodeji’s accomplishment a record-setting feat in the modern history of the UTME.

As Thursday’s review approaches, stakeholders nationwide await the outcomes with great anticipation, hoping for transparency, accountability, and, ultimately, improved integrity in Nigeria’s education system.