FGN Lists N4.3 Billion Savings Bonds On Nigerian Exchange To Boost Retail Investment

In a move aimed at strengthening the domestic investment landscape, the Federal Government of Nigeria has listed N4.3 billion worth of FGN Savings Bonds on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The development, announced via a market bulletin by NGX Regulation Limited on Tuesday, includes two separate tranches of the federal savings bonds—namely, the two-year FGS April 2027, carrying a 16.046% coupon rate, and the three-year FGS April 2028, offering a 17.046% return.

According to the bulletin, the government successfully raised N1.13 billion for the 2027 maturity bond, translating into 1,135,475 units. Meanwhile, the longer-term 2028 bond secured a stronger market response, with N3.2 billion generated from 3,203,072 units.

Coupon payments for both securities are scheduled to be made quarterly—on the 16th of July, October, January, and April each year. The bonds will mature on April 16, 2027, and April 16, 2028, respectively.

These bonds, with symbol codes FGS202787 and FGS202888, are part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to promote financial inclusion and expand the country’s retail bond market. They also form part of a wider listing on the NGX, which recently saw an additional N368.3 billion worth of bonds and N234 billion in supplementary bond issues enter the capital market.

This latest offering underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging the capital market to fund critical infrastructure and economic development projects, while offering citizens secure and rewarding investment options.