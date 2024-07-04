JAMB Discloses 3,000 Fake Graduates

Found by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, these 3,000 phony graduates have never even entered a classroom. The board also denounced the problem of some schools’ unauthorized admittance, claiming that this has continued to be an embarrassment to the nation.

This was disclosed by the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in a report that our correspondent in Abuja was able to collect from the board’s bulletin. The bulletin states that Oloyede revealed this to the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities leadership at a meeting.

“Some ‘graduates’ had never entered the four walls of a university owing to the endemic corruption in the system but the board had documented over 3,000 of such cases.

“Illegal admission of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country is an embarrassment and a disservice to the nation,” the bulletin read.

The issue of illegal admissions has over the years been at the forefront of JAMB’s priorities.

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, in December 2023, ordered the JAMB to present a list of tertiary institutions that had conducted irregular and illegal admissions.

The examination body had earlier warned candidates to desist from accepting admissions offered by such institutions without full academic participation.

In the statement titled “Cessation of illegal/irregular admission,” JAMB reiterated that all applications for admissions to the first degree, national diploma, national innovation diploma, and the Nigeria certificate in education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc. must be processed only through JAMB.