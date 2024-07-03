Lagos State Unveils 60 Luxury Housing Apartment Units

On Tuesday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu opened the 144-unit Greater Lagos LBIC/WGC apartments hybrid development project in the Amuwo Odofin neighborhood of the state. He also presented 60 units of opulent apartments at Rising Lagos Apartments. The governor announced this on Tuesday on X.com.

The governor said that the Rising Lagos Apartments, which are in the center of the city, will offer cutting-edge conveniences and first-rate services, raising the bar for living in the state.

“Today, I unveiled 60 units of two- and three-bedroom apartments at Rising Lagos Apartments, outfitted with cutting-edge amenities and crafted to elevate residents’ quality of life,” stated Sanwo-Olu.

“Additionally, I inaugurated the 144-unit mixed development project, Greater Lagos LBIC/WGC Apartments, in Amuwo Odofin, showcasing our dedication to urban renewal and sustainable development in Lagos State.

“These building initiatives mark a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to address the housing needs of our citizens and promote inclusive growth throughout the state.”

In June, the governor inaugurated 270 units of two-bedroom flats at the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, Lagos.

The project located in the Ikeja Division of the state is Cluster One of the proposed 101 blocks of 846 home units made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments on a land area of 17.358 hectares to provide decent accommodation for sub-urban dwellers.