Reps Demand Suspension of New ATM Charges, Others

The House of Representatives has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend its recent policy that increased charges on Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals, citing the potential negative impact on Nigerians already grappling with economic hardships.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Marcus Onobun during plenary on Tuesday. Onobun argued that the new policy would further strain Nigerians’ financial wellbeing amid rising inflation, high fuel prices, and increased electricity tariffs.

The CBN’s new directive, outlined in Section 10.7 of its Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial Institutions, raised the cost of ATM withdrawals for customers using other banks’ ATMs.

Customers withdrawing from their own bank’s ATMs will continue to enjoy free withdrawals.

However, customers using another bank’s ATM within the bank’s premises will now pay a fee of ₦100 per ₦20,000 withdrawal.

For withdrawals at ATMs located outside the bank’s premises—such as in malls and marketplaces—an additional ₦500 surcharge will apply.

Onobun reminded the House that the last adjustment to ATM charges was in 2019 when fees were reduced from ₦65 to ₦35 per transaction. He described the sudden increase as a significant burden on bank customers, especially low-income earners.

“The imposition of additional ATM withdrawal charges will discourage financial inclusion by limiting access to banking services for low-income earners,” Onobun stated. “This directly contradicts the CBN’s financial inclusion agenda.”

The House adopted the motion and directed the CBN to suspend the new charges pending a thorough review of its potential impact on the economy and the financial wellbeing of citizens.

In a separate resolution, the House of Representatives has called for a nationwide ban on websites hosting pornographic content, citing concerns over their negative impact on societal values and moral standards.

The resolution was passed following a motion sponsored by Dalhatu Shehu Tafoki, representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency in Katsina State. Tafoki expressed alarm over the rising influence of cyber pornography in Nigeria, warning that it encourages adultery, prostitution, and promiscuous behaviour, especially among the youth.

“Nigeria is a highly religious nation where nudity and obscenity are condemned across all major faiths,” Tafoki stated. “The proliferation of pornographic content undermines our moral fabric and exposes young people to harmful influences.”

The lawmakers urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to enforce strict sanctions on Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that fail to comply with the ban. The House further directed the NCC to issue immediate instructions to ISPs to block access to all websites hosting pornographic material.

The Green Chamber mandated the Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure the enforcement of the resolution and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.