ISWAP Commander Neutralized In Decisive Borno Air Strike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reportedly neutralized a high-ranking commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during a precision air strike in the Tumbuns region of Lake Chad, Borno State. Military sources confirmed on February 16, 2026, that the operation targeted a strategic meeting of insurgent leaders who were planning coordinated assaults on military formations.

While the identity of the slain commander is currently being withheld pending final intelligence verification, initial reports suggest he was a key figure responsible for coordinating logistics and cross-border movements between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

The strike is part of the intensified “Operation Hadin Kai” air interdiction campaign, which has increasingly utilized advanced surveillance and drone technology to track insurgent leadership. According to a military briefing on Monday, the NAF jets successfully decimated a cluster of gun trucks and a concealed command center used by the militants.

This latest success follows a weekend of intense fighting in Borno, where Nigerian troops successfully repelled multi-pronged assaults in Mandaragirau and Pulka, resulting in the neutralization of several frontline fighters and the recovery of sophisticated weaponry.

Despite these tactical victories, the security situation in the Northeast remains fluid. Over the past month, ISWAP has shifted its strategy toward ambush-style attacks on military patrols and the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway.

The military high command has responded by increasing “foot patrols” and deploying more mobile strike teams to secure transit corridors. Residents in affected areas like Damboa and Askira Uba have been urged to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies as the offensive against the remnants of the terrorist group continues.