FIFA Defers High-Stakes Verdict On Nigeria’s DR Congo Protest

The world football governing body, FIFA, has deferred its highly anticipated decision regarding the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) until Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The NFF is challenging the eligibility of several Congolese players used during the 2026 World Cup African playoff final last November, which the Super Eagles lost 4–3 on penalties in Rabat, Morocco.

While initial reports on February 16 suggested a ruling was imminent, the NFF has moved to quash “fake news” and fabricated documents circulating on social media that claimed Nigeria had already been awarded a 3–0 boardroom victory.

The core of the dispute centers on the “sporting nationality” of several DR Congo players, including high-profile names like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe. The NFF argues that these players, many of whom previously represented European nations at youth levels, were cleared to switch allegiance based on “fraudulent representations” of their citizenship status.

Specifically, the petition highlights that while FIFA requires players to hold a passport of the country they represent, Congolese law strictly prohibits dual citizenship for adults. The NFF contends that the Congolese federation (FECOFA) “misled” FIFA by clearing players who allegedly retained their European passports without formally renouncing their prior nationality as required by domestic law.

If FIFA upholds the petition, the consequences would be seismic for the 2026 World Cup landscape. A ruling in Nigeria’s favor could see the Super Eagles reinstated into the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for late March in Mexico, where they would face the winner of the Jamaica versus New Caledonia semi-final.

Conversely, if the appeal is dismissed, DR Congo will proceed to the next round, maintaining their position as Africa’s representative for the final qualification slots. DR Congo officials have remained defiant, urging Nigeria to “accept the result on the pitch” and insisting that FIFA’s sporting regulations take precedence over domestic citizenship technicalities.

The delay in the verdict has kept the Nigerian football community on edge, as any shift in points or results would fundamentally change the composition of the qualification group. NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi have reiterated their confidence in the “verifiable documentation” submitted to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

As of February 17, the official communication is still being finalized, with the possibility that the case could eventually escalate to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regardless of which side FIFA favors today.