Israeli Drone Strikes Kill Six Syrian Soldiers Near Damascus

Israeli drone strikes have killed six Syrian soldiers on the outskirts of Damascus, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday, updating the toll from attacks launched a day earlier.

The strikes, which took place near Kisweh, south of the capital, were described by Syrian media as targeting positions of the Syrian Arab Army. “Six members of the Syrian Arab Army were killed in strikes by Israeli occupation drones,” state television said, referring to Tuesday’s assault.

A Syrian defence ministry official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the attack targeted “one of the military buildings of the 44th Division”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state-run news agency SANA reported that a young man was killed in an Israeli strike on a residential home in the village of Taranja, located on the Syrian-controlled side of the Golan Heights armistice line.

Israel has conducted hundreds of air and drone strikes in Syria in recent years, primarily aimed at military infrastructure, allied militias, and groups it views as threats to its security. Since the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad by an Islamist-led alliance in December, Israel has also occupied significant portions of the UN-patrolled demilitarised zone along the Golan Heights and initiated talks with interim authorities in Damascus.

The latest strikes underscore the ongoing volatility along the Syrian-Israeli frontier, where military confrontations and cross-border tensions remain frequent despite international calls for restraint.

AFP