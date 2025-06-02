Is Pi Network’s PI Coin Finally On Binance? Let’s Set the Record Straight

Crypto Twitter—sorry, X—has been on fire again. Over the weekend, a post claiming Binance has officially listed Pi Network’s native token, $PI, went viral. Complete with a convincing image showing a price listing and a celebratory message, it had Pi believers practically throwing digital confetti.

The post read, “Binance has listed $PI, I think Binance has taken the first step of launch. The next step is to witness the miracle.”

Miracle? Maybe. But for now, we’re still waiting for reality to catch up. Here’s the thing—neither Binance nor Pi Network has made any official statement confirming such a listing. At the time of publishing, Pi Coin is not available for trading on the Binance exchange.

Smoke, Mirrors, and a Little π Symbol

To be fair, Binance hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to teasing the Pi Network crowd. A while back, they stirred excitement with a graphic post featuring the iconic π (pi) symbol. It was sleek, ambiguous, and—unsurprisingly—enough to light a fire under the Pi community.

But here’s where we have to pause and ask: does a cool graphic equal a listing? Not really. These kinds of posts often serve as engagement magnets, generating buzz without committing to any action. A little PR magic, if you will. Crypto folks are used to this sort of breadcrumb trail—it’s the industry’s version of “maybe, maybe not.”

Binance’s “Vote to List” Campaign—Hopeful, But Not Binding

This isn’t the first time Pi Network fans have gotten their hopes up. Binance previously launched a “Vote to List” initiative, where the community could show support for their favorite tokens. Pi Coin was among the contenders.

Later, Binance even posted a community poll asking whether users wanted $PI to be listed. The response? Overwhelmingly in favor. But—and this is crucial—polls and votes are not promises. Binance made it clear: any token must still meet strict criteria before being listed.

And they’re not bluffing. To get listed on Binance, a token must tick several boxes:

Verified trading volume

Risk management compliance

Legal and regulatory clearance

Community size and security audits

That’s a tall order. And Pi, currently in what it calls its “enclosed mainnet” phase, hasn’t exactly crossed those bridges yet.

What’s Holding PI Back?

Let’s talk brass tacks. Pi Network still hasn’t fully launched its mainnet in the open market. The so-called “Pi you can mine” is more of a placeholder for future assets than something you can immediately trade or cash in.

This puts Binance—and other exchanges—in a bind. Listing a coin that isn’t yet freely transferable, auditable, or traded at volume? That’s risky business. For a platform like Binance, which has had its share of regulatory heat lately, it’s not the kind of move they make lightly. It’s like putting a concept car into mass production before the engine’s even been tested.

Community Hope vs Market Reality

Still, you can’t ignore the passion of Pi’s community. They’re committed, vocal, and growing. With over 47 million engaged users (according to Pi Network’s last major update), this isn’t a flash-in-the-pan project. It’s building momentum—albeit slowly.

But sometimes, passion overshoots patience. And that’s what we’re seeing here.

When someone tweets out a fake listing screenshot, it doesn’t take long for hopefuls to run with it. In crypto, perception moves faster than truth. Unfortunately, so do scams and misinformation.

So… What Should You Do If You Hold PI?

Honestly? Chill. And watch carefully.

Don’t get lured by fake listing images or manipulated screenshots. Always check the official sources—Binance’s announcements page, Pi Network’s verified socials, or CoinMarketCap. Scammers love hype. So do bots.

Meanwhile, Pi Network’s devs have consistently said they’re working toward open mainnet—but haven’t provided a concrete timeline. Until that happens, trading on major platforms remains more dream than reality.

Final Word—Don’t Fall for the Hype (Yet)

To recap: Pi Coin is not listed on Binance. Not today. Not officially. The screenshots going around? Fabricated or misinterpreted. Could it happen someday? Absolutely. The community is strong, and Binance has shown interest. But today’s excitement is running on fumes, not facts. So, to every professional, crypto trader, or business-savvy hopeful watching this unfold: keep your excitement grounded and your verification tools sharp.