‘Is It Your Money?’: Highly Anticipated Diezani Documentary Finally Released on withChude.com

The long-awaited documentary series chronicling the dramatic fall of former Nigerian Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has finally premiered. Titled ‘Is It Your Money?’, the four-part docu-series is now streaming exclusively on premium platform, withChude.com.

Released today, May 2, 2025, the documentary is produced by West Africa’s largest factual content studio, Chude Jideonwo Presents, and directed by media entrepreneur and storyteller, Chude Jideonwo. The official trailer debuted via his Instagram handle, @chudeity, reigniting public interest that first surged a year ago following the viral teaser.

Billed as the most expensive documentary ever made in West Africa, the series was primarily funded by the MacArthur Foundation and filmed across eight cities in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It delves into the life of Alison-Madueke, charting her rise as one of Africa’s most powerful women to her current status as Nigeria’s most wanted international fugitive.

“This has been almost three years of the most painstaking research, shooting, investment, fact-checking, post-production and fending off multiple threats that we will not talk about just yet,” Jideonwo stated.

The docu-series has already garnered accolades, including Best Documentary awards in Nigeria and screenings at international film festivals worldwide. While Part 1 is now live, subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

‘Is It Your Money?’ is expected to spark renewed conversation and reflection on political accountability, corruption, and justice in Nigeria’s socio-political space.