UK leads as Nigeria’s capital importation hits $6.44bn

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 26, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria records $6.44bn capital inflow in Q4 2025, up 26.61% YoY

United Kingdom accounts for nearly 58% of total inflows

Portfolio investment dominates, signalling preference for short-term assets

Main Story

Nigeria’s capital importation rose to $6.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven largely by inflows from the United Kingdom, according to new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure represents a 26.61 per cent increase from $5.09 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, and a 7.13 per cent rise from $6.01 billion in the preceding quarter, indicating sustained recovery in foreign capital inflows.

Portfolio investment accounted for the bulk of inflows at $5.49 billion, representing 85.14 per cent of total capital imported. Foreign direct investment (FDI) contributed $357.80 million, while other investments stood at $599.65 million.

Within portfolio flows, money market instruments led with $3.08 billion, followed by bonds at $1.97 billion, highlighting investor preference for liquid, short-term securities.

Sectoral analysis showed that the banking sector attracted the largest share of inflows at $3.85 billion, or 59.75 per cent, followed by financing activities with $1.94 billion.

By source, the UK contributed $3.73 billion, far ahead of the United States ($837.91 million) and South Africa ($516.96 million).

Among financial intermediaries, Stanbic IBTC Bank led with $2.23 billion in inflows, followed by Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria and Citibank Nigeria.

What’s Being Said

“In Q4 2025, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $6.44bn… indicating an increase of 26.61 per cent on a year-on-year basis,” the NBS said in its report.

Economic analyst Bismarck Rewane noted: “The dominance of portfolio flows shows confidence in yields, but weak FDI signals lingering structural concerns in the real sector.”

What’s Next

Investors to monitor FX stability and interest rate direction in 2026

Potential policy adjustments to attract long-term FDI inflows

Next capital importation report expected in Q1 2026 release cycle

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria is attracting capital again—but mostly short-term money. Until structural reforms boost foreign direct investment, the economy remains exposed to volatile portfolio flows.