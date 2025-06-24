Investors Reap ₦278bn Gain As NGX Soars, PRESCO, NASCON, NAHCO Lead Charge

The Nigerian equities market experienced a robust surge on Monday as investors collectively netted over ₦278 billion in gains, driven by heightened market activity and strong bullish momentum in several key stocks including PRESCO, NASCON, and NAHCO.

PRESCO led the rally with a 10.00% price spike, while NASCON followed closely with a 7.94% rise in value. Other top performers included NAHCO with a 6.58% jump, FIRSTHOLDCO up by 3.90%, OANDO at 3.61%, WEMABANK at 3.57%, and STERLINGNG at 3.39%.

Also among the day’s gainers were ACCESSCORP (2.28%), TRANSCORP (2.13%), ZENITHBANK (1.90%), UCAP (1.84%), INTBREW (1.82%), UBA (1.45%), FCMB (0.51%), and Nigerian Breweries (NB), which climbed by 0.35%.

Last week, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a whopping ₦1.75 trillion in gains, propelling market indicators to unprecedented highs. On Monday, the all-share index added 441.43 basis points to reach a new record close of 118,579.65 points, marking a 0.37% rise.

Market analysts attributed the rally to persistent buying pressure across both high- and mid-cap equities, with sentiment boosted by renewed investor confidence in local assets. Trading activity on the NGX was markedly upbeat, with total volume and turnover climbing by 34.21% and 13.88% respectively.

Data from Atlass Portfolio Limited indicated that 653.66 million shares valued at ₦21.33 billion exchanged hands in 22,206 transactions. Fidelity Bank led in volume terms, contributing 21.70% of the total trades. ZENITHBANK (7.08%), NB (5.83%), FTNCOCOA (5.82%), and ACCESSCORP (5.81%) also featured among the most actively traded stocks.

In value terms, OKOMUOIL topped the charts, accounting for 16.24% of the day’s traded value. Other major gainers included BETAGLAS, CHAMPION, FTNCOCOA, NEIMETH, and PRESCO — all gaining 10.00% each. LEGENDINT and UPL followed with 9.97% increases, while ELLAHLAKES, VITAFOAM, and TRIPPLEG posted gains of 9.94%, 9.91%, and 9.76%, respectively. Altogether, 45 stocks closed positively.

On the losing end, JBERGER fell hardest with a 7.48% drop. Other decliners included CHAMS (-5.09%), MULTIVERSE (-4.66%), CADBURY (-2.36%), GTCO (-1.65%), and MTNN (-0.93%). The overall market breadth stayed positive with 45 advancers outpacing 22 losers.

Sector-wise, the insurance index led the day with a 1.90% advance. The consumer goods segment rose by 0.73%, banking appreciated by 0.62%, oil & gas ticked higher by 0.43%, and industrials edged up 0.19%. Total market capitalization now stands at ₦74.812 trillion, reflecting the ₦278.49 billion gain and 0.37% market expansion.