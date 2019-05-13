InterswitchSPAK 2.0 Announces Result of National Qualifying Examination

Interswitch Group, the organisers of InterswitchSPAK National Science competition, has announced the result of the National Qualifying Examination for the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 which held nationwide on April 13, 2019. The results were released on May 13, 2019.

This is the second edition of InterswitchSPAK National Science competition. The competition tagged ‘InterswitchSPAK SWITCH-A-FUTURE’ is a CSR initiative of the company. The first edition was concluded in February 2019.

The organisers of the competition advised all students who wrote the qualifying examination to visit the InterswitchSPAK portal www.interswitchspak.com to check their results.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Interswitch, stated that her organisation was pleased with the successful conduct of the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 examination. She said: “This year, we had over 50% increase in student enrollment, compared to last year. This goes to show that the effort and commitment put into the project is gaining traction. The examination process was managed by our technical partners, Just Media and the National Examination Council (NECO). I am delighted at the results, as it shows that the examination was highly competitive and this crop of SS 2 science students can compete favourably with their peers in other parts of the world. However, only the best 81 students will be selected for the next stage of the competition”.

This competition is aimed at driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students across Nigeria. Eighty-one (81) finalists will emerge to compete at the InterswitchSPAK TV quiz competition. The InterswitchSPAK programme includes a Masterclass, an Innovation Challenge and a TV quiz competition around STEM subjects. The prize at stake is various levels of tertiary education scholarship funds worth N12.5 million.

The overall winner will be awarded a five-year scholarship in any tertiary institution, a laptop, a gold trophy and monthly stipends throughout the duration of the scholarship, all totaling N7.5 million. The second-place winner will be awarded a three-year scholarship, a laptop, a silver trophy and monthly stipends for the three years totaling N4 million; while the third place winner will receive a year-long scholarship worth N1 million, a laptop, and a bronze trophy.