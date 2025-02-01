Interswitch: Redefining Technology And Engineering Excellence In Nigeria

Interswitch recently hosted an inaugural engineering summit, a novel event that gathered its engineering community to explore innovation, emerging technologies, and the future of the industry.

Hosted at the Interswitch Headquarters in Lagos, the Qcon-styled event delivered a dynamic mix of knowledge sharing, networking, and thought-provoking conversations, a testament to Interswitch’s dedication to driving excellence within the tech ecosystem.

The energy was palpable as leading experts, industry pioneers, and passionate developers addressed key challenges and explored exciting opportunities in software engineering. Through insightful presentations and white papers, the sessions offered valuable perspectives on the industry’s evolving landscape.

The event themed ‘Innovating with Emerging Technologies’ featured an impressive line-up of speakers from Interswitch and other renowned organizations like Microsoft, NetApp, and Remita, offering actionable strategies and deep insights into a range of relevant topics and reinforcing the importance of collaboration in navigating the complexities of modern software development.

Speakers from Interswitch included Abdul-Hafiz Ibrahim, Divisional Head, Engineering; Abdulbasit Kabir, Head of Infrastructure Engineering; Aihe Omoede, Divisional Head, Engineering and Technology; Folarin Oladunni, Enterprise Automation Engineer; and Suleiman Suleiman, Software Engineer.

They were joined by notable external speakers, including Yves Weisser, Senior Consulting Solutions Architect, NetApp; Rabiu Yaya, Principal Group Engineering Manager, Microsoft Kenya; and Mujib Ishola, CTO of Remita.

Throughout the sessions, experts unpacked the latest tools, frameworks, and methodologies shaping the future of software engineering. Suleiman explored gRPC Remote Procedure Call technology, highlighting its high-performance communication framework and its role in enhancing speed, security, and efficiency in transaction processing. Oladunni showcased Microsoft PowerApps, demonstrating how developers can build low-code applications to accelerate development and boost productivity.

Omoede discussed Docker, a Platform as a Service Product, illustrating how containerization enhances developer efficiency and streamlines application deployment, while Ibrahim introduced Hoverfly, an Application Programming Interphase (API) simulation tool that enables developers to test and optimize interactions without dependencies, leading to more reliable software.

Other key sessions focused on AI-driven software development, with discussions on how artificial intelligence automates repetitive tasks and optimizes workflows. There were also deep dives into ways to automatically protect applications using GitOps methodologies and how to set up a disaster recovery plan for stateful databases.

Experts further demonstrated how JHipster accelerates enterprise application development by seamlessly integrating backend and frontend frameworks. Beyond the sessions, the event provided an unmatched platform for networking, where participants exchanged ideas, built connections, and identified opportunities for collaboration.

With the resounding success of the maiden edition of the summit, Interswitch has set strong precedent for future gatherings. Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to fostering continuous learning and professional development consolidates the company’s position as a key driver of innovation in Nigeria’s software ecosystem.

Stay tuned for updates on future editions as Interswitch continues to champion innovation, collaboration, and growth within the tech ecosystem!