Interswitch Engineer Adedamola Ajibola Honored For Infrastructure Excellence At NITA 2025

Adedamola Ajibola, a DevOps and Platform Engineer at Interswitch Group, has been named the “Excellence in DevOps & Infrastructure Automation Professional of the Year” at the 11th Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).

The ceremony, held at the VirginRose Resorts in Lagos, celebrates innovators who have made measurable impacts on Nigeria’s digital technology landscape. Ajibola was specifically recognized for his role in scaling and securing the high-stakes fintech infrastructure that facilitates millions of daily transactions across Africa.

At Interswitch, Ajibola is instrumental in the engineering and optimization of several core platforms, including the group’s Switching Infrastructure, SmartCard Processing Systems, and ACI-based payment routing.

His technical contributions have directly led to improved transaction success rates and reduced system latency, reinforcing the reliability of digital payments for banks, merchants, and end-users. In his acceptance speech, Ajibola noted that the award reflects a collective industry effort to meet the growing demand for automation and reliability in Africa’s evolving fintech space.

Beyond his technical achievements, Ajibola is an active mentor in Nigeria’s tech community. He contributes to digital skill development initiatives such as W.TEC, Tech4Dev, and TechNow Global, where he helps young people and individuals with developmental disabilities acquire creative and technical skills.

The NiTA panel highlighted that his blend of technical mastery and community impact made him a standout among this year’s professional nominees.

The 2025 Nigeria Technology Awards also honored other industry leaders, including Ogechi Okwechime of Interswitch, who was named the “Most Exceptional Tech Product Growth Professional of the Year.” Other notable winners at the event included ipNX for fibre internet excellence and the NDIC for its role in strengthening banking security through technology.

As Nigeria solidifies its position as a global fintech hub, the recognition of infrastructure engineers like Ajibola underscores the critical importance of the “invisible backbone” that supports large-scale digital innovation.