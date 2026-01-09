Governor Zulum Disburses N1 Billion To Small Businesses In Borno South

In a major push for grassroots economic recovery, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has disbursed N1 billion to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) across five local government areas in the Borno South Senatorial District. The distribution, which took place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, targeted entrepreneurs in Biu, Hawul, Shani, Bayo, and Kwaya-Kusar.

The initiative is designed to inject take-off capital into rural communities, fostering self-reliance and boosting business sustainability in the state’s post-insurgency phase.

The disbursement ceremony held in Biu was accompanied by several high-impact announcements aimed at human capital development. Governor Zulum ordered the immediate employment of 200 young residents from Biu to curb youth restiveness and social instability.

Additionally, he inaugurated a fully remodeled “Second Chance School” in Biu, a facility tailored to provide skills acquisition, digital literacy, and basic education for vulnerable women and girls who missed out on formal schooling.

During his visit to the district, the Governor also inspected ongoing infrastructure projects, including a 100-unit teachers’ housing estate intended to attract and retain qualified educators in public schools.

He also visited the Biu Specialist Hospital, where he announced the automatic employment of several volunteer health workers who had been serving the facility. To further bolster the area’s economic potential, Zulum directed the immediate rehabilitation of the Borno State Hotel Annexe in Biu to improve public facility standards.

This latest injection of funds follows a similar N1 billion grant approved in March 2025 for over 9,400 small businesses in the same region. Government officials emphasized that these grants are intended as palliatives to restore livelihoods lost during years of conflict, rather than as a permanent subsidy.

By prioritizing SMEs and vocational training, the Borno State Government aims to create a resilient local economy that can sustain growth independently of direct aid.