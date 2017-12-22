INSURANCE & PENSION JOB | Graduate Social Media Manager at ARM Life Plc

INSURANCE & PENSION JOB | Graduate Social Media Manager at ARM Life Plc

- December 22, 2017
ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Social Media Manager

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Job Summary

  • Combines marketing and social media management skills to architect and enhance company social media presences, including interacting with customers, promoting brand-focused interactive and engaging content, and expanding opportunities for revenue.
  • Works with social media team members to create innovative social media campaigns.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

  • Creates marketing and social media campaigns and strategies, including budget planning, content ideation, and implementation schedules
  • Ensures brand consistency in marketing and social media messages by working with various company department members, including advertising, product development, and brand management
  • Provides training and guidance to social media and marketing team members on social media implementation best practices and strategies
  • Collects customer data and analyses interactions and visits, plus uses this information to create comprehensive reports and improve future marketing strategies and campaigns
  • Reports progress to senior marketing management
  • Grows and expands company social media presence into new social media platforms, plus increases presence on existing platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Google+ and Instagram
  • Researches and monitors activity of company competitors
  • Creates and distributes engaging written or graphic content in the form of e-newsletters, web page and blog content, or social media messages.

Requirements

  • Degree in Communications or Marketing,
  • One to Two Years of Experience with Social Media Management,
  • Marketing Experience, Content Creation, Copywriting, Graphic Design, Web Design and Strategy,
  • Data Collection and Analysis, Technology Skills,
  • Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills,
  • Attention to Detail, Self-Motivated,
  • Creative Problem-Solving Skills,
  • Experience with Major Social Media Platforms.

Application Closing Date
6th January, 2018.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

