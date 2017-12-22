INSURANCE & PENSION JOB | Graduate Social Media Manager at ARM Life Plc

ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.

Job Title: Social Media Manager

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Job Summary

Combines marketing and social media management skills to architect and enhance company social media presences, including interacting with customers, promoting brand-focused interactive and engaging content, and expanding opportunities for revenue.

Works with social media team members to create innovative social media campaigns.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Creates marketing and social media campaigns and strategies, including budget planning, content ideation, and implementation schedules

Ensures brand consistency in marketing and social media messages by working with various company department members, including advertising, product development, and brand management

Provides training and guidance to social media and marketing team members on social media implementation best practices and strategies

Collects customer data and analyses interactions and visits, plus uses this information to create comprehensive reports and improve future marketing strategies and campaigns

Reports progress to senior marketing management

Grows and expands company social media presence into new social media platforms, plus increases presence on existing platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Google+ and Instagram

Researches and monitors activity of company competitors

Creates and distributes engaging written or graphic content in the form of e-newsletters, web page and blog content, or social media messages.

Requirements

Degree in Communications or Marketing,

One to Two Years of Experience with Social Media Management,

Marketing Experience, Content Creation, Copywriting, Graphic Design, Web Design and Strategy,

Data Collection and Analysis, Technology Skills,

Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills,

Attention to Detail, Self-Motivated,

Creative Problem-Solving Skills,

Experience with Major Social Media Platforms.

Application Closing Date

6th January, 2018.



Method of Application

