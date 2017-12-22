INSURANCE & PENSION JOB | Graduate Social Media Manager at ARM Life Plc

ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Social Media Manager
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Job Summary
- Combines marketing and social media management skills to architect and enhance company social media presences, including interacting with customers, promoting brand-focused interactive and engaging content, and expanding opportunities for revenue.
- Works with social media team members to create innovative social media campaigns.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
- Creates marketing and social media campaigns and strategies, including budget planning, content ideation, and implementation schedules
- Ensures brand consistency in marketing and social media messages by working with various company department members, including advertising, product development, and brand management
- Provides training and guidance to social media and marketing team members on social media implementation best practices and strategies
- Collects customer data and analyses interactions and visits, plus uses this information to create comprehensive reports and improve future marketing strategies and campaigns
- Reports progress to senior marketing management
- Grows and expands company social media presence into new social media platforms, plus increases presence on existing platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Google+ and Instagram
- Researches and monitors activity of company competitors
- Creates and distributes engaging written or graphic content in the form of e-newsletters, web page and blog content, or social media messages.
Requirements
- Degree in Communications or Marketing,
- One to Two Years of Experience with Social Media Management,
- Marketing Experience, Content Creation, Copywriting, Graphic Design, Web Design and Strategy,
- Data Collection and Analysis, Technology Skills,
- Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills,
- Attention to Detail, Self-Motivated,
- Creative Problem-Solving Skills,
- Experience with Major Social Media Platforms.
Application Closing Date
6th January, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY