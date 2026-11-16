Lagos targets $1tn economy by 2052 through manufacturing, exports

KEY POINTS

Lagos State is targeting an economy valued between $800 billion and $1 trillion by 2052.

The government plans to drive growth through manufacturing, local production, value addition, exports and investment.

More than 2,000 Lagos-based MSMEs have received export readiness training, according to the state government.

Lagos will host the Intra-African Trade Fair from November 5 to 11, 2027.

MAIN STORY

Lagos State is targeting an economy worth between $800 billion and $1 trillion by 2052, with plans to increase manufacturing, strengthen local production and expand exports.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the ambition at the closing ceremony of the 40th Lagos International Trade Fair on Sunday. He was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

The governor said the state intended to move beyond its position as a major centre for buying and selling to become a stronger production and export hub.

He said the government would support businesses through improved infrastructure, affordable financing and a more favourable business environment. These priorities, he added, informed the Lagos State Industrial Policy 2025–2030 and other enterprise development initiatives.

Sanwo-Olu also identified the N10 billion Lagos State Micro Enterprise Cooperative financing arrangement as part of efforts to improve access to capital for cooperative-backed businesses.

He said investments in transportation, electricity reform and other infrastructure were also intended to strengthen business operations.

The governor described Lagos’ emergence as Nigeria’s best-performing state in the 2025 Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council Subnational Ease of Doing Business assessment as encouraging, but said more work was required.

He also pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as an opportunity for Nigerian businesses to reach wider markets. However, he stressed that companies would need competitive products, reliable infrastructure, access to finance and stronger business networks to benefit.

THE ISSUES

Lagos’ $800 billion to $1 trillion ambition depends on more than increasing commercial activity. The state’s plan requires a stronger productive economy in which businesses manufacture goods, add value to raw materials and sell to customers beyond Nigeria.

This distinction matters because a large trading market does not automatically become a major manufacturing and export centre. Businesses need reliable electricity, transport infrastructure, affordable financing and access to markets to produce competitively.

The state’s N10 billion cooperative financing arrangement and export readiness training are intended to address some of these constraints. However, the scale of the funding and the number of businesses trained will need to translate into actual business expansion, production and export activity for the broader economic ambition to materialise.

The AfCFTA provides access to a continental market, but market access alone does not guarantee sales. Nigerian businesses must also meet product standards, maintain consistent quality and compete on price.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The state is committed to supporting businesses through improved infrastructure, access to affordable finance and a better business environment.” – Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.

“Its success should be measured by investments attracted, markets opened, businesses expanded and jobs created.” – Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.

WHAT’S NEXT

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said Lagos had trained more than 2,000 local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in export readiness and market access, working with Afreximbank and other organisations.

She said the state would lead a delegation of local businesses to China through its Export Readiness Programme to explore markets and establish partnerships.

Ambrose-Medebem also announced that Lagos would host the Intra-African Trade Fair from November 5 to 11, 2027. The event is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors and 2,500 exhibitors from over 100 countries, with projected trade and investment deals of $50 billion.

The commissioner said Lagos attracted more than ₦1 trillion in investments in 2025, with commitments covering technology, healthcare, logistics and port operations.

She also cited the state’s contribution of 30 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP in the first half of 2024, based on the Lagos State Economic Development Update.

BOTTOM LINE

Lagos has outlined manufacturing, infrastructure, business financing and export development as the pillars of its ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2052. The key test will be whether these initiatives produce more competitive local businesses, higher production and sustained growth in exports.