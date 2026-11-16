Dollar hits 19-month high as traders bet on US rate hikes

KEY POINTS

The US dollar index rose for a fifth consecutive session to 103.47, its highest level since April 2025.

Traders are increasing bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December and continue tightening into 2027.

The Japanese yen remained near two-month lows as Japan’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter.

Markets are also watching China’s slowing industrial output and retail sales growth.

MAIN STORY

The US dollar climbed to its highest level since April 2025 on Monday as investors increased expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while weaker economic data from Japan did little to strengthen the yen.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.1 per cent to 103.47, extending its gains to five consecutive sessions.

The rally has been supported by comments from Federal Reserve officials signalling that inflation remains a concern and that further monetary tightening may be necessary.

An unexpectedly high US inflation reading for October also strengthened expectations that the central bank could raise borrowing costs more aggressively.

Interest rate futures showed a 91.1 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed’s meeting ending on December 9. The probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase stood at 8.9 per cent, down from 11.5 per cent on Friday.

Traders have also priced in four rate increases by September 2027, although the expectation remains marginal.

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid said on Sunday that the central bank still had work to do to bring inflation under control.

MUFG analysts said markets were pricing in higher US interest rates in the near term, while also recognising that restrictive monetary policy could weigh on economic growth over the medium term.

The dollar’s gains were not matched across all major currencies. The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.1016, while the British pound remained at $1.3205. The Australian dollar declined 0.2 per cent to $0.6763, while the New Zealand dollar was unchanged at $0.5520.

THE ISSUES

The dollar’s strength reflects changing expectations about US interest rates. When investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates, dollar-denominated assets can become more attractive because they may offer higher returns than investments in currencies with lower interest rates.

This can increase demand for the dollar and put pressure on other currencies.

However, higher interest rates also make borrowing more expensive. If monetary tightening slows US economic activity, it could eventually weaken the growth outlook that currently supports the currency.

The implications extend beyond financial markets. A stronger dollar can increase the local-currency cost of imports and foreign-currency obligations for countries such as Nigeria. Businesses that depend on imported machinery, raw materials and other dollar-priced inputs may face higher costs when their domestic currency weakens against the dollar.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors are assessing whether further US inflation data and Federal Reserve statements will reinforce expectations of higher interest rates.

The Japanese yen remained around 159.59 per dollar after Japan reported that its economy contracted at an annualised rate of 0.1 per cent in the July to September quarter. This was weaker than market expectations of 0.3 per cent growth.

The weak economic figures have raised questions about the Bank of Japan’s policy outlook. However, analysts said the central bank could look beyond the temporary slowdown unless weakness spreads to wages, services and domestic demand.

The yen’s proximity to 160 per dollar has also raised concerns about possible intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar was unchanged at 6.6718 against the offshore Chinese yuan after data showed that China’s industrial output grew by 4.8 per cent year on year in October, while retail sales growth also slowed.

BOTTOM LINE

The dollar’s five-day advance reflects growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates to contain inflation. For Nigeria, sustained dollar strength could add pressure to import costs and foreign-currency obligations, although the effect will also depend on movements in the naira and domestic market conditions.