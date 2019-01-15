INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of the 2019 General Elections

INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of the 2019 General Elections

- January 15, 2019
Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the general elections.

The 33 page document reveals  Smart Card Readers (SCRs) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be used for the forthcoming elections.

“Voting shall be in accordance with the Continuous Accreditation and Voting System (CAVS) procedures as specified in these Regulations and Guidelines, the Election Manual and any other Guide issued by the Commission.

INEC Regulations-and-Guidelines-2019

