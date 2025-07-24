INEC Urges Political Parties To Promote Peace Ahead Of Jigawa By-Election



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa State has called on political parties to sensitise their supporters to ensure a peaceful and orderly by-election in the state.

This appeal was made by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Mahammad Lawan, on Wednesday during a stakeholder meeting held at the Commission’s conference hall in Dutse, the state capital.

The by-election for the Garki/Babura federal constituency is scheduled for August 16, 2025, following the death of the former House of Representatives member, Hon. Isa Dogon Yaro, who passed away on May 9, 2024.

Professor Lawan said the commission is working hard to ensure a successful poll, revealing that over 30 percent of preparations have already been completed. He highlighted the completion of the upgrade of the Voter Verification System (VIVAS) as a major milestone.

He, however, noted that voter education and sensitisation remain crucial, urging political parties, community leaders, and the media to intensify awareness campaigns to guarantee voter participation and a peaceful process.

The REC assured stakeholders that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials required for the election will be made available ahead of time.

He also called for the continued cooperation of security agencies and other partners in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the election. According to him, the success of the by-election hinges on the collective responsibility of all parties involved — INEC, political parties, security personnel, and voters.

During the meeting, stakeholders shared their opinions and provided suggestions to enhance the conduct of the by-election. They commended INEC for the progress made so far and pledged full support for a free, fair, and violence-free exercise.

A major highlight of the engagement was the shared emphasis on the need for peaceful participation and transparency throughout the electoral process.