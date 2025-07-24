Nigeria Completes First AfCFTA Review, Reaffirms Trade Integration Commitment

The Federal Government has concluded its first five-year implementation review of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), marking a key milestone in Nigeria’s effort to boost intra-African trade and solidify its role as a regional economic leader.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, with support from the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, the review assessed Nigeria’s compliance with the AfCFTA Agreement, as mandated under Article 28.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who initiated the process, described the assessment as vital to tracking progress, closing gaps, and strengthening Nigeria’s institutional capacity for deeper trade integration.

“Our commitment to AfCFTA stems from the belief that Africa’s prosperity must be trade-driven,” Oduwole said. “Nigeria is well-positioned to be a hub for innovation, production, and commerce across the continent.”

The review follows the creation of the AfCFTA Central Coordination Committee in March 2025, bringing together over 20 government agencies and private sector representatives to steer national implementation and negotiations.

The assessment focused on Nigeria’s progress with the Framework Agreement and Phase I Protocols: Trade in Goods, Trade in Services, and Dispute Settlement. MDAs reviewed their capacity, institutional alignment, and performance, producing actionable policy recommendations.

Oduwole highlighted that the process revealed three key takeaways, starting with the need for a strong, coordinated, multistakeholder approach due to the scale and complexity of the AfCFTA.