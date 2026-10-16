INEC urges Akwa Ibom residents to collect PVCs ahead of 2027 elections

By Emmanuella Opara | October 16th 2026

KEY POINTS

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Anugbum Onuoha says PVC collection turnout in Akwa Ibom is below expectations.

Residents who registered between August and December 2025 are urged to visit collection centres.

INEC says collecting a PVC is necessary to participate in the 2027 general elections.

Residents in Uyo commend electoral officials for a smooth and orderly collection process.

MAIN STORY

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged residents of Akwa Ibom to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing concern over turnout at collection centres.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof. Anugbum Onuoha, made the appeal on Wednesday while monitoring the PVC collection exercise across Uyo metropolis.

Onuoha said he was assessing the effectiveness of the exercise and observed that, although residents were turning up to collect their cards, the turnout was not encouraging.

He urged residents who registered between August and December 2025 to visit designated collection centres and obtain their PVCs before the elections.

“It is important to collect your PVC, having a voter card is a condition for participating in elections.

“Anyone who has not registered or collected their PVC will not be able to vote in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

The REC commended INEC officials working at various collection centres for their patience and diligence throughout the exercise.

He also called on media organisations to sustain public awareness campaigns on PVC collection, describing the media as a critical stakeholder in the electoral process.

Residents who participated in the exercise in Uyo also commended the electoral officials for their conduct and the organisation of the collection process.

A resident, Akanimo Paul, described the officials as thorough and well-mannered and encouraged others who had yet to collect their cards to take advantage of the opportunity.

Another resident, Mrs Grace Nsikan, said the exercise was fast, free and satisfactory.

She also observed that the process was peaceful, with no fighting or struggling among those present.

THE ISSUES

PVC collection remains an important step in preparing eligible voters for the 2027 general elections. Although INEC has continued its collection exercise, Onuoha’s assessment suggests that the level of participation in Akwa Ibom has not met expectations.

Residents who registered during the specified period are therefore being encouraged to collect their cards to avoid being unable to vote when the elections take place.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is important to collect your PVC, having a voter card is a condition for participating in elections. Anyone who has not registered or collected their PVC will not be able to vote in the forthcoming elections,” Prof. Anugbum Onuoha, Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner, said.

“I am impressed with the process, I encourage others who have yet to collect their PVCs to take advantage of this opportunity,” Akanimo Paul, a resident of Uyo, said.

“You can see that the situation is calm. There is no fighting, there is not struggling at all,” Mrs Grace Nsikan, a resident of Uyo, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Residents who registered between August and December 2025 are expected to visit INEC collection centres to obtain their PVCs. Public sensitisation efforts are also expected to continue, with the commission urging the media to help inform residents about the importance of collecting their cards.

BOTTOM LINE

INEC is urging Akwa Ibom residents to collect their PVCs ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that those without the required voter cards will not be able to vote.