INEC Declares Debo Ogundoyin of PDP Winner in Ibarapa East State Constituency by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Debo Ogundoyin, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the Ibarapa East State Constituency by-election in Oyo State.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Ayodeji Omole of the University of Ibadan, said Mr Ogundoyin polled 6,277 votes to defeat Mr Olukunle Adeyemo of the All Progressives Party (APC), who came second with 4,619 votes.

Mr Omole said Adebodun Adepoju of Accord Party scored 2,859 votes while Rasheedat Oyewumi of Fresh Democratic Party garnered 33 votes.

Others were Adekemi Raheem of Hope Democratic Party, 14 votes; Grace Olarinde of Nigerian Peoples Congress, 60 votes; and Matins Adeyemo of Mega Party of Nigeria, 9 votes.

He stated that 14,332 voters were accredited and voted out of the 44,077 registered.

“Total votes cast are 14,179 while valid votes are 13,871 and 308 votes were rejected,’’ he said.

He declared Mr Ogundoyin as the winner “having scored the highest votes as stipulated in the electoral law.”

The by-election that was held in 140 polling units in all of the10 wards across the constituency was necessitated by the death of Michael Adeyemo, the occupant of the seat in the State House of Assembly, on April 27.

Adedeji Soyebi, the National Electoral Commissioner for Oyo, Osun and Ekiti, said the election was successful. He commended the people of the constituency for conducting themselves peacefully.

“We had little issue with card readers unlike previous elections because we used enhanced smart card readers now,” Mr Soyebi said.

He also commended security personnel deployed to the area for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful and violence-free exercise.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the election in Eruwa and Lanlate, reports that there was heavy presence of security operatives led by Mr Abiodun Odude, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police.

Polling officials and election materials had arrived early in all polling units while accreditation and voting started on schedule in all the polling units visited.

Only the three agents of Accord, APC and PDP were present at polling units visited in Lanlate and Eruwa, although seven political parties participated in the exercise.

The turnout of voters, however, was low in Ward 6, polling units 001 – 005, Sango area, LA Primary school , Ward 05, polling units 001-006 as well as other polling units visited.

Hamza Adamu, the presiding officer in Ward 09, polling unit 002, Lanlate, said the exercise was peaceful and hitch-free.

Abigael Folorunsho, the PDP agent at Ward 05, unit 002, Eruwa, attributed the low turnout to the perceived likelihood of violence as being speculated.

Ms Folorunsho, however, commended INEC for providing a level playing ground for all participating political parties.